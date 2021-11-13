Hearing impaired wrestler Virender Singh seeks justice from Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Padma Shri awardee wrestler Virender Singh visited the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday. CM congratulated the grappler on being honored with the Padma Shri award. Virender was conferred with the prestigious award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Earlier, speech and hearing impaired wrestler Virender Singh on Wednesday had staged a protest outside Haryana Bhawan. He did this to bring to the notice of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, an injustice he has been facing for several years. Virender wants to be recognized and provided with equal facilities similar to the para-athletes.

The grappler took to the social media handle seeking help from the Haryana government.

"Sir, I am sitting on the footpath of your residence Delhi Haryana Bhawan and I will not move from here till you will not give equal rights to deaf players like para players, when the Center gives us equal rights then why not you?" Virender Singh wrote.

Virender, a day after being honored with the Padma Shri Award, expressed his anguish. He stated his condition and urged the Haryana CM to help him get equal rights similar to a para-athlete.

"Chief Minister, if you consider me as a para player, then why don't you give equal rights to Para athletes. I am running from door-to-door since the last four years for justice. I am still a junior coach and I have not been given the same cash award, yesterday I spoke to the Prime Minister about this. Now the decision is in you hand," wrote Virender.

Virender Singh's brother enunciates about the wrestler's torment

Virender Singh has been requesting that the Haryana government provide him with incentives and government jobs for deaf athletes. He wants it to be the same as the para-athletes.

Rambir, Virender's brother, stated that the wrestler has been knocking on doors for several years seeking justice. Earlier, the Haryana government announced an INR 6 crore incentive as well as a good government job for the wrestler. Unfortunately, none of the promises have been fulfilled.

"He has been visiting Haryana ministers for yrs, for incentives&govt jobs for deaf sportspersons just like para-athletes. In 2017,State Govt announced a Rs 6 Cr incentive for him, yet to receive. Grade A job was announced, didn't get it. He has Grade C job," said Virender's brother Rambir.

ANI @ANI He has been visiting Haryana ministers for yrs, for incentives&govt jobs for deaf sportspersons just like para-athletes. In 2017,State Govt announced a Rs 6 Cr incentive for him, yet to receive. Grade A job was announced, didn't get it. He has Grade C job: Rambir, Singh's brother He has been visiting Haryana ministers for yrs, for incentives&govt jobs for deaf sportspersons just like para-athletes. In 2017,State Govt announced a Rs 6 Cr incentive for him, yet to receive. Grade A job was announced, didn't get it. He has Grade C job: Rambir, Singh's brother https://t.co/8P0TiJUwxp

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to look into Virender Singh's matter

CM Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that he will call up a committee meeting to take a thorough look into Virender's matter.

Virender Singh @GoongaPahalwan आज मुख्यमंत्री जी से मुलाक़ात हुई, पहले तो उन्होंने मुझे पद्मश्री मिलने पर सम्मानित किया, और उन्होंने कहा जो आपके साथ जो गलत हो रहा है उसके लिए बहुत जल्दी एक कमेटी गठित की जाएगी, और आपको न्याय मिलेगा, बहुत धन्यवाद मुख्यमंत्री जी, और आप सभी दोस्तों का जिन्होंने मेरा साथ दिया!🙏 आज मुख्यमंत्री जी से मुलाक़ात हुई, पहले तो उन्होंने मुझे पद्मश्री मिलने पर सम्मानित किया, और उन्होंने कहा जो आपके साथ जो गलत हो रहा है उसके लिए बहुत जल्दी एक कमेटी गठित की जाएगी, और आपको न्याय मिलेगा, बहुत धन्यवाद मुख्यमंत्री जी, और आप सभी दोस्तों का जिन्होंने मेरा साथ दिया!🙏 https://t.co/gFUQzxbGUY

"I met the Chief Minister today, first he honored me on getting the Padma Shri, and he said that a committee will be formed very soon for what is going wrong with you, and you will get justice, thank you very much Chief Minister, and to all the friends who supported me!" Virender Singh tweeted in Hindi.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: WFI permits JSW to sign Indian wrestlers in tripartite agreement

Edited by Aditya Singh