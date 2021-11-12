WFI permits JSW to sign Indian wrestlers in tripartite agreement

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has given a green signal to the private sports NGO JSW to sign Indian wrestlers. JSW will be able to pick the wrestlers but as a trinary arrangement, with the WFI being a part of the contract.

WFI has put forth its apprehensions regarding JSW and Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) proposing their contracts to wrestlers without the federation's involvement.

The WFI alleged that private organizations were not being transparent in their matter of extending support to the wrestlers. In view of the WFI allegations, the Director of JSW Sports and officials from the OGQ reached out to the national body.

Director of JSW Sports, Parth Jindal, held discussions with WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh regarding the allegations of keeping WFI aloof in the matter. The WFI was also handed a proposal by the JSW to extend their support to the wrestlers.

During the meeting, the WFI asserted that all the process involved in the signing of the wrestlers needs to be done without misleading the sporting body. As per the agreement, JSW will first ask for assent from the WFI before taking any decision regarding the signing of any wrestler.

JSW has also become one of WFI’s sponsors. Apart from national sponsor Tata Motors, the JSW logo will also be displayed on the jerseys of wrestlers and coaches as per the new contract.

JSW Sports has extended its persistent support to star Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat.

JSW is now with us: WFI president Brij Bhushan

After the meeting, WFI president Brij Bhushan confirmed the contract between WFI and JSW. The support of sports NGOs like JSW and OGQ has played a prominent role in the wrestlers' competent show on the international level.

“Yes we have reached an agreement with the JSW," WFI president Brij Bhushan told PTI. "They are now with us. Parth Jindal came across as a through gentleman, who is a passionate supporter of wrestling."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee