Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar nominated for BWF Player of the Year Awards 2020-21

Reigning world champion and Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat has been nominated in two different categories for the BWF Player of the Year Awards 2020-21.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday announced the names of the shuttlers nominated for the BWF Player of the Year Awards 2020-21. As many as 39 shuttlers have been nominated across eight categories for the awards.

Para-shuttler and reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat clinched a historic gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. World number one Bhagat overwhelmed Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash. He defeated Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the final.

Overall, Indian shuttlers had a phenomenal outing at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics and collected two golds, one silver and one bronze medal at the colossal event.

Pramod Bhagat nominated in two categories for the BWF Player of the Year Award

India's para-badminton shuttler Pramod Bhagat has been nominated for the Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year category.

Bhagat has always let his achievements do the talking. He has 45 international medals, including four world championship gold medals to his name, and added a Paralympic gold medal to his already resplendent career. Bhagat has bagged a gold and bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games as well.

He has also been nominated for the Para-Badminton Pair of the Year category. Bhagat, alongside Paralympic bronze medallist Manoj Sarkar, has been chosen for the category.

Manoj Sarkar went on to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-14 in the men's singles SL3 classification match.

33-year-old Bhagat was nominated for the Male Para Badminton Player of the Year Award apace with five other para athletes. The list includes Cheah Liek You, Daiki Kajiwara, Kim Jungjun, Lucas Mazur and Qu Zimo.

Pramod Bhagat will next be in action at the 4th National Para Badminton Championship-2020. The event is slated to be held from December 24-26, 2021 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra