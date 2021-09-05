2021 Paralympics: Indian duo Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli loses to Fujihara Daisuke and Sugino Akiko of Japan in bronze medal contest

The Indian duo of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli went down against Fujihara Daisuke and Sugino Akiko of Japan in a hard fought battle in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 event on Sunday.

Marking the end of the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics campaign, team India lost to team Japan 23-21, 21-19 in a match that lasted 37 minutes.

It was a good start for the Indians with a 6-4 lead. The Indians led their way through the middle with a 10-7, but Japan clawed their way back in this supremely close encounter to convert their third game point and take the opening game 23-21. This game lasted for 17 minutes.

The second game started off initially with a score of 3-3, 4-4. A rare 2-point lead as it came early in the second game for Japan brought the scoreline to 6-4. During the break, Japan were 11-10 in the second game with a slender lead.

It came down to tied scoreline with 13-13, 15-15 and then 16-16. A solid neck and neck tussle between India and Japan. The battle continued as neither team were ready to give up, leaving the scoreline 17-17, 18-18, 19-19 towards the end.

One of the teams had to end up on the losing side and unfortunately, it was India this time. Japan swept the second game 21-19.

Indian Badminton team's medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics:

Indian shuttlers have had a phenomenal outing at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. With two golds, one silver and one bronze medal at the colossal event.

Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar won the gold medal in a thrilling three-setter match against Chu Man Kai of Hong Kong in the 2021 Paralympics on Sunday. Nagar made a thrilling comeback to win the match 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the men's singles SH6 classification match.

Apart from Nagar, Suhas Yathiraj bagged a silver medal after going down to Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manoj Sarkar went on to win the bronze medal after defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-14. Whereas Pramod Bhagat defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the final.

