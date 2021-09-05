Watch: Pramod Bhagat's emotional reaction towards coach on winning Paralympic gold

Pramod Bhagat defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the final of the men's badminton SL3 competition. The Indian shuttler won the match 21-14, 21-17 in two straight games to take the gold medal. He looked elated after the historic win and hugged his coach Gaurav Khanna after the stellar win.

The video of the same, won the hearts of millions, as it showed how much the gold medal meant to Pramod and the coach.

Watch: Pramod Bhagat celebrates gold medal with his coach

Honestly this cry of joy made me very emotional. I think you can also associate with this.. still ringing in my ears, and giving me immense strength! @PramodBhagat83 @ddsportschannel @ParalympicIndia #Gold #ParaBadminton #Paralympics @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/uB9yQ155ES — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) September 4, 2021

Pramod Bhagat shines on the biggest stage of them all

Pramod Bhagat is easily one of the most decorated shuttlers in the world. He had won every medal available in para-sports except for the Paralympic gold. With the sport making its debut at the games, Bhagat knew this was the perfect chance to win gold and add Paralympic glory to his stacked resume.

The 33-year-old was dominant in the singles competition and only dropped one set throughout the event.

However, the Indian knew that all of that did not matter when he came into the final. It was a clean slate for both the shuttlers to start with and only the best among the two would prevail and be crowned as the Paralympic champion. Like he always does, Bhagat rose to the occasion and showed up big.

He started the game racking up easy points. The Indian shuttler did face some resurgence from his GB counterpart, but on the day nothing could stop Pramod from taking the win. He won the first game 21-14 and was just another 21 points away from winning the gold.

GOLD FOR PRAMOD BHAGAT! 🎉



The 33-year-old wins a Gold Medal in Para Badminton - Men's Singles SL3 category at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics! 🥇



We have our sixteenth medal and the fourth #Gold



What an achievement! What a moment! ❤️🇮🇳



Congratulations! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YkZ9afoWld — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) September 4, 2021

The World Number. 1 was pushed to the back foot right from the very onset of the second game. Bethell displayed dominance to start the second game and took a healthy 7 point lead midway through the set. The former European champion looked locked in and was prepared to take things to the third game.

However, all the hopes of the GB shuttler were shut out by Bhagat, who showcased his world-class ability and slowly made his way into the game.

With every passing point grew his confidence in winning the game. The World Number 1 finally tied the game at 15-15 and from there on he never looked back. Bhagat completely outclassed Bethell and took the game 21-17 to grab his and India's first-ever Para-Badminton gold medal.

