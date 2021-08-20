Krishna Nagar's dream run: From being incapable of playing most sports to representing India at Paralympics 

Krishna Nagar is an Indian para-badminton player from Rajasthan. He is ranked World No. 2 in the para-badminton men's singles SH6 and has qualified for the 2021 Paralympics.

Krishna Nagar was born in Jaipur, India. At the tender age of two, his family came to a realization that Krishna was not growing the same way as compared to other kids.

When he took admission in school, he could not be a part of most sports that his classmates would play. But moving forward he realized he was a fast sprinter, and started practicing running seriously.

Krishna Nagar's introduction to Badminton:

Krishna was introduced to badminton a few years ago. His cousin encouraged Krishna to start playing badminton about six years ago. Badminton became a recreational pastime for Krishna. He took up the sport seriously in 2017 and started competing as part of the Indian para team in 2018.

Krishna is well known for his speed and agility on the court and feels that badminton brings out the best in him. While talking to the media Krishna said:

I was not growing normally but now badminton has given me a chance to achieve something for myself and my family. It allows me to test my abilities to the fullest. I can jump really high and I run fast,” said Nagar.

Krishna Nagar's major achievements:

Krishna is currently ranked No.2 in the world in the men’s singles Short Stature (SH6) category.

Bronze - World Para Badminton Championships, Basel 2019

Silver - BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Basel 2019 (doubles)

Gold - Thailand Para Badminton International 2019

Gold - Dubai Para Badminton International 2021

Bronze - Asian Para games, Jakarta 2018

Krishna Nagar's training:

Krishna trains for around 10 hours a day. With the inclusion of badminton in the Paralympics Games in Tokyo, Krishna has started to push even harder, eyeing a podium finish at his maiden Paralympic Games.

Krishna, who considers badminton as his life, keeps grinding all day long on the court. It leaves him with very little time to spend with family and friends. Upon being asked regarding his time management, Krishna siad;

“That’s OK. Badminton is my life and for now the only thing that matters is the Paralympics.”

With just a few days left until the Paralympics, Krishna is excited and wants to make it up for his gold medal miss at the Asian Para Games. Krishna had to settle for bronze at the 2018 Asian Para Games.

Para badminton will be included in the Paralympic program for the first time in 2021. It will be a huge motivation for all the shuttlers to give their best at the mega event and win their first medal at the Summer Games.

