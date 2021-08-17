Pramod Bhagat and 3 others who can win badminton gold at Paralympics 2021

India has sent its largest ever contingent comprising of 54 para-athletes to the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. For the first time in the history of Paralympics, badminton will mark its debut this year.

India’s challenge in badminton will be spearheaded by two-time world champion Pramod Bhagat and world No. 4 Suhas Yathiraj. Apart from these two world class shuttlers, Krishna Nagar (SH6) and Tarun Dhillon (SL4) are also strong contenders to win medals.

A total of seven Indian para-shuttlers will take part in the 2021 Paralympics. The strong squad comprises Manoj Sarkar(SL3), Tarun Dhillon(SL4), Pramod Bhagat (SL3), Krishna Nagar (SH6), Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj(SL4), Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar (Women’s doubles) (SL3-SU5).

Let's take a look at the gold medal prospects from the Indian badminton contingent.

# Krishna Nagar (SH6)

Krishna Nagar eyes a gold medal at the Paralympic Games. The world no.1 para-shuttler bagged a gold medal at the 2nd Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International in 2019 - the biggest win of his career so far. Krishna also won bronze at the 2018 Asian Para Games.

In 2019, he won singles gold at Para Badminton International, Thailand. Every time he wins a silver or bronze, he makes sure to convert it to gold during his next outing - a case in point being his Para Badminton International results, where he bagged gold after his silver medal finish at Basel in 2019. His constant commitment towards improving his game makes him a strong contender for a podium finish.

#Tarun Dhillon (SL4)

Earlier, Indian para badminton coach Gaurav Khanna expressed his confidence in the para shuttlers and said they will bag at least five medals at their maiden Paralympic Games. Tarun Dhillon is one of the prospects.

Tarun was a silver medallist at the 2014 Para Asian Games. The following year, he clinched a singles gold and doubles silver at the Para Badminton World Championships. He also won silver in singles at the Championships in 2017. He secured his Tokyo berth by virtue of his world rankings. Tarun is currently ranked 1st in the SL4 category.

#Suhas L. Yathiraj (SL4)

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj is currently ranked fourth in men’s singles.

The highest point in Suhas' career was his gold medal triumph in the Asian Para Badminton Championships.

An IAS officer by profession, his determination and positive approach towards life is his greatest weapon. He ensures a balance between his profession and passion, and will aim to finish on top of the podium in Tokyo.

#Pramod Bhagat

India's top gold medal prospect has to be Pramod Bhagat. He is the current World No. 1 in the men's singles SL3 category.

Thank you so much for the support , hoping to get India a gold medal in Para Badminton 🇮🇳🥇🇮🇳@GoSportsVoices #Paralympics https://t.co/Aq8BEPZBfC — Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) August 5, 2021

Pramod's latest achievements

In 2019, Pramod bagged two gold and one silver medal at the IWAS World games. He also won a gold and a bronze at the 2018 Asian Para Games.

In 2019, he clinched two gold medals at the BWF Para World Badminton Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

With most Indian para shuttlers ranked within the top five, the contingent is expected to bring back multiple medals.

Also read: Para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Tarun Dhillon, Krishna Nagar qualify for Tokyo Paralympics

Edited by SANJAY K K