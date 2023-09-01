"At times I’ve hated my journey, but I’ve learned to embrace it," - Shamier Little expresses on becoming a world championship medalist again

The American sprinter, Shamier Little won a silver medal in the women's 400m hurdles at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Little won a silver medal in the same event at the 2015 IAAF World Championships in Beijing, China. She secured a second position on the podium in Budapest by leaving behind Rushell Clayton of Jamaica. The 28-year-old completed the race in 52.80 seconds, whereas Clayton ran in 52.81 seconds. Femko Bol topped the lineup by completing the race in 51.70 seconds.

Little took to her social media to express her emotions and gratitude for winning the World Championship medal again. She conveyed that her journey was full of challenges and also shared a touching incident that happened when she was born.

"My daddy loves to talk about how after I was born, the hospital staff strapped me down and I kicked my way loose- 'Mannnn, my baby had thighs like Earl Campbell'," she wrote.

"Words can not explain how thankful I am to be a World Medalist again. At times I’ve hated my journey, but I’ve learned to embrace it because it’s been so necessary in shaping me into who I am today, and embracing it has set me free," Wrote Little. "So, here’s to honoring the bucking horse within me who has remained constant and unrelenting," she added.

In 2015, Little won silver in 400m hurdles by running in 53.94 seconds, leaving behind fellow Team USA athlete Cassandra Tate, who completed the race in 54.02 seconds.

"This whole season has been about getting on this podium" - Shamier Little appeared happy after achieving her set goal

Shamier Little after competing in the women's 4oom Hurdles at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Shamier Little won the world title in 2015. It took seven years for her to taste the victory again. But she had her sights set on achieving a position on the podium in Budapest.

In a post-race interview with World Athletics, she expressed her joy at achieving the victory again.

"I'm happy. That's literally all I can say. I'm happy of course I always want more," she expressed.

Shamier Little revealed her aim for the championships was to achieve the podium eagerly after long, stagnant years of performances by focusing on the present and being thoughtful.

"It's just been so long after like 2015," she said. "Barely making it through rounds I kind of don't remember that moment but it just means more because I feel like I'm just so much more present. I have been so much more intentional, more thoughtful. Just everything, just everything this whole season has been about getting on this podium and I love that for me," Little continued.