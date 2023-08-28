World Athletics Championships 2023: Day 9 final results

The 2023 World Athletics Championships concluded on August 27 after nine days of exhilarating track and field action. Yesterday (August 27) marked the final day of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, in which a total of eight finals were held.

Team USA cruised to victory in the men's 4x400m relay, while Olympic champion and India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra claimed his first ever World Athletics Championships gold medal. Jakob Ingebrigsten successfully defended his title in the men's 5000m. Femke Bol's impressive run in the closing metres helped Team Netherlands win the women's 4x400m relay title.

Men's Marathon Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Victor Kiplangat of Uganda claimed the men's marathon title with a time of 2:08:53. The 2022 Commonwealth Games champion added the World Championships gold medal to his medal cabinet. Kiplangat becomes Uganda's second gold medal winner at the 2023 World Athletics Championships after Joshua Cheptegei claimed the men's 10,000m title on Day 2.

Silver medalist Maru Teferi of Team Israel, gold medalist Victor Kiplangat of Team Uganda, and bronze medalist Leul Gebresilase of Team Ethiopia during Day 9 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Maru Teferi of Israel claimed the silver medal with a season's best time of 2:09:12. Teferi surpassed Gebresilase on the finishing curve to finish in second place. Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia clocked a time of 2:09:19 to win the bronze medal.

The top eight of the men's marathon final as revealed on the World Athletics official website are given below:

Victor Kiplangat (UGA): 2:08:53 Maru Teferi (ISR): 2:09:12 (SB) Leul Gebresilase (ETH): 2:09:19 Tebello Ramakongoana (LES): 2:09:57 (PB) Stephen Kissa (UGA): 2:10:22 Milkesa Mengesha (ETH): 2:10:43 Hassan Chahdi (FRA): 2:10:45 (SB) Titus Kipruto (KEN): 2:10:47 John Hakizimana (RWA): 2:10:50 Daniele Meucci (ITA): 2:11:06 (SB)

Women's High Jump Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

After two silver medals at World Championships in the women's high jump, Yaroslava Mahuchikh finally claimed the elusive gold medal. She jumped 2.01m to win the women's high jump title.

Silver medalist Eleanor Patterson of Team Australia, gold medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Team Ukraine, and bronze medalist Nicola Olyslagers of Team Australia during Day 9 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Making a comeback after a foot injury she sustained in February, the defending champion Eleanor Patterson returned to the podium with a silver medal. She cleared 1.99m to finish in second place. Patterson's fellow Australian teammate Nicola Olyslagers also cleared 1.99m to win the bronze medal.

The results of the women's high jump final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website are given below:

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR): 2.01m Eleanor Patterson (AUS): 1.99m (SB) Nicola Olyslagers (AUS): 1.99m Morgan Lake (GBR): 1.97m (tie) Lamara Distin (JAM) and Iryna Geraschenko (UKR): 1.94m two athletes tied for fifth Angelina Topic (SRB): 1.94m Christina Honsel (GER): 1.94m (tie) Lia Apostolovski (SLO) = SB and Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (KAZ): 1.90m two athletes tied for ninth Vashti Cunningham (USA): 1.90m Nawal Meniker (FRA): 1.90m (tie) Elena Kulichenko (CYP) and Ella Junnila (FIN): 1.90m two athletes tied for 13th Solene Gicquel (FRA): 1.85m

Men's Javelin Throw Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

The reigning olympics champion in men's javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra, became the World Champion as well. With this gold medal, Chopra became the first ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Despite his first throw resulting in a foul, Neeraj Chopra completed a throw of 88.17m in his second attempt to secure the gold medal. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem completed a throw of 87.82m in his third attempt to seal the second spot and silver medal.

Silver medalist Arshad Nadeem of Team Pakistan, gold medalist Neeraj Chopra of Team India, and bronze medalist Jakub Vadlejch of Team Czech Republic during Day 9 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch once again finished in third place and won the bronze medal. Vadlejch claimed the bronze medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships as well.

The results of the men's javelin throw final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website are given below:

Neeraj Chopra (IND): 88.17m Arshad Nadeem (PAK): 87.82m (SB) Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): 86.67m Julian Weber (GER): 85.79m Kishore Jena (IND): 84.77m (PB) D.P. Manu (IND): 84.14m Oliver Helander (FIN): 83.38m Edis Matusevicius (LTU): 82.29m Dawid Wegner (POL): 80.75m Ihab Abdelrahman (EGY): 80.64m Andrian Mardare (MDA): 79.66m Timothy Herman (BEL): 74.56m

Men's 5000m Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Jakob Ingebrigtsen claimed his second World Championships title in the men's 5000m with a season's best time of 13:11.30. The Norweigan athlete was so close to winning the men's 1500m title earlier in the Championships but he was defeated by Josh Kerr.

Ingebrigtsen maintained a steady pace until the final lap. However, World U20 cross country champion Ishmael Kipkurui picked up his pace and created a 40m gap between himself and his competitors and maintained the lead for a few more laps.

Silver medalist Mohamed Katir of Team Spain, gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Team Norway, and bronze medalist Jacob Krop of Team Kenya during Day 9 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Receiving huge support from the stands, Ingebrigtsen launched to the top two spot in the final lap. Ingebrigtsen and Spain's Mohamed Katir distanced themselves from the rest of the competitors with their pace. Just before the finish line, the Norwegian athlete went past Katir to claim his second World title in the men's 5000m.

The 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Champion Abdihamid Nur finished in 12th place with a time of 13:23.90.

The results of the men's 5000m final as revealed on the World Athletics official website are given below:

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR): 13:11.30 (SB) Mohamed Katir (ESP): 13:11.44 Jacob Krop (KEN): 13:12.28 Luis Grijalva (GUA): 13:12.50 Yomif Kejelcha (ETH): 13:12.51 Hagos Gebrhiwet (ETH): 13:12.65 Mohammed Ahmed (CAN): 13:12.92 Berihu Aregawi (ETH): 13:12.99 Jimmy Gressier (FRA): 13:17.20 Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui (KEN): 13:21.20 Mohamed Ismail (DJI): 13:23.89 Abdilhamid Nur (USA): 13:23.90 Stewart McSweyn (AUS): 13:26.58 Narve Gilje Nordas (NOR): 13:28.73 Paul Chelimo (USA): 13:30.88 Ouassim Oumaiz (ESP): 13:31.99

Women's 800m Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Kenya's Mary Moraa was dancing with delight at the end of the women's 800m final as she claimed the gold medal. Despite a tough contest between Mary Moraa, Keely Hodgkinson and USA's Athing Mu, Moraa was the first to cross the finish line.

Moraa clocked a time of 1:56.03 to finish in first place, while Team Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson finished in second place with a time of 1:56.34. This was Hodgkinson's second consecutive silver medal in the women's 800m at World Championships.

Silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Team Great Britain, gold medalist Mary Moraa of Team Kenya and bronze medalist Athing Mu of Team United States during Day 9 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Athing Mu, who was considered a huge favorite for the women's 800m title, could finish only in third place. The top two from last year's World Championships, Keely Hodgkinson and Athing Mu, dropped to second and third place, respectively. The top three were the same as last year but in a different order.

The results of the women's 800m final as revealed on the World Athletics official website are given below:

Mary Moraa (KEN): 1:56.03 (PB) Keely Hodgkinson (GBR): 1:56.34 Athing Mu (USA): 1:56.61 (SB) Raevyn Rogers (USA): 1:57.45 (SB) Jemma Reekie (GBR): 1:57.72 Nia Akins (USA): 1:57.73 (PB) Adelle Tracey (JAM): 1:58.41 (PB) Halimah Nakaayi (UGA): 1:59.18

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi won the gold medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase with a world-leading time of 8:54.29. According to World Athletics, this is also the fifth fastest time in history.

Bronze medalist Faith Cherotich of Team Kenya, gold medalist Winfred Mutile Yavi of Team Bahrain and silver medalist Beatrice Chepkoech of Team Kenya during Day 9 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Both the silver and bronze medals were secured by Kenyan athletes Beatrice Chepkoech and Faith Cherotich. They clocked a time of 8:58.98 and 9:00.69 to win the silver and bronze medal. USA's Courtney Wayment finished in 15th place.

The results of the women's 3000m steeplchase final as revealed on the World Athletics official website are given below:

Winfred Mutile Yavi (BRN): 8:54.29 (WL) Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN): 8:58.98 (SB) Faith Cherotich (KEN): 9:00.69 (PB) Zerfe Wondemagegn (ETH): 9:05.51 Alice Finot (FRA): 9:06.15 (NR) Marusa Mismas Zrimsek (SLO): 9:06.37 (NR) Peruth Chemutai (UGA): 9:10.26 (SB) Luiza Gega (ALB): 9:10.27 (SB) Jackline Chepkoech (KEN): 9:14.72 Marwe Bouzayani (TUN): 9:15.07 Parul Chaudhary (IND): 9:15.31 (NR) Lomi Muleta (ETH): 9:15.36 Sembo Almayew (ETH): 9:18.25 Olivia Gurth (GER): 9:20.08 (PB) Courtney Wayment (USA): 9:25.90

Men's 4x400m Relay Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Team USA has been excellent in the men's relay event so far in the 2023 World Athletics Championships. After winning the men's 4x100m relay title, they have now clinched the 4x400m relay title as well.

USA were dominant throughout the whole race. Once Quincy Hall took the lead, there was no stopping the United States as they continued their domination in each and every lap. Team USA consisting of Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Justin Robinson and Rai Benjamin clocked a world-leading time of 2:57.31 to claim the men's 4x400m relay.

Gold medalists Rai Benjamin, Justin Robinson, Vernon Norwood and Quincy Hall of Team United States during Day 9 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

No other team looked like they were about to close in on USA. France and Great Britain finished in second and third place followed by Jamaica in fourth and India in fifth place.

The results of the men's 4x400m relay final as revealed on the World Athletics official website are given below:

United States (USA) 2:57.31 (WL) France (FRA) 2:58.45 (NR) Great Britain & NI (GBR) 2:58.71 (SB) Jamaica (JAM) 2:59.34 (SB) India (IND) 2:59.92 Netherlands (NED) 3:00.40 Italy (ITA) 3:01.23

Women's 4x400m Relay Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

The women's 4x400m relay was the final event of the 2023 World Athletics Championships. After stumbling to the ground just before the finish line during the mixed 4x400m final on Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships, Femke Bol was the one to lead Team Netherlands to victory during the final event of this year's World Championships.

While Femke Bol's 400m hurdles victory itself is considered to be one of the best comebacks of this year's World Championships, this victoy would've been even more special for the Netherlands as they were so close to winning the mixed 4x400m title before Bol tumbled to the ground.

Gold medalists Femke Bol, Eveline Saalberg, Cathelijn Peeters and Lieke Klaver of Team Netherlands during Day 9 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

It looked like Jamaica and Great Britain were set to seal the top two spots but with just a few metres to the finish line, Femke Bol went past Jamaica's Stacy Ann Williams and Great Britain's Nicole Yeargin to win the women's 4x400m relay title for the Netherlands.

Team Netherlands, consisting of Eveline Saalberg, Lieke Klaver, Cathelijn Peeters and Femke Bol, clocked a world-leading time of 3:20.72 to claim the gold medal. Jamaica and Great Britain finished in second and third place, respectively.

The results of the women's 4x400m relay final as revealed on the World Athletics official website are given below:

Netherlands (NED): 3:20.72 (WL) Jamaica (JAM): 3:20.88 (SB) Great Britain & NI (GBR): 3:21.04 (SB) Canada (CAN): 3:22.42 (SB) Belgium (BEL): 3:22.84 (SB) Poland (POL): 3:24.93 Italy (ITA): 3:24.98 Ireland (IRL): 3:27.08 France (FRA): 3:28.35

Over the nine days of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, we've witnessed some great track and field action from athletes across the world, and that's the reason for this year's Championships turning out to be one of the best editions of the World Athletics Championships ever.