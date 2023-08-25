World Athletics Championships 2023: Day 6 Final Results

The 2023 World Athletics Championships has become more interesting and exciting over the past few days. Yesterday (August 24) marked the Day 6 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The star of the day competitions was Femke Bol of the Netherlands. From tumbling to the ground just before the finish line on Day 1 of this year's World Athletics Championships to being crowned the world champion in the women's 400m hurdles, Femke Bol has one of the best comeback stories of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The Olympics gold medallist in the men's long jump event, Miltiadis Tentoglou, claimed his first-ever World Championships gold medal. A total of seven finals were held on the Day 6 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Men's 35km Race Walk Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Alvaro Martin claimed his second gold medal of the 2023 World Athletics Championships by winning the men's 35km race walk title. The Spanish racewalker waited until the final kilometre before surpassing Ecuador's Brian Pintado to establish a slender lead to claim the men's 35km race walk title with a national record time of 2:24:30.

Gold medalist Alvaro Martin of Team Spain celebrates after winning the Men's 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final during Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Brian Pintado claimed the silver medal with a time of 2:24:34, followed by Japan's Masatora Kawano in third place with a bronze medal-winning time of 2:25:12. Canada's Evan Dunfee finished in fourth place while Germany's Christopher Linke finished in fifth spot with a national record time of 2:25:35.

The top 10 of the men's 35km race walk final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Alvaro Martín (ESP): 2:24:30 (NR) Brian Daniel Pintado (ECU): 2:24:34 (AR) Masatora Kawano (JPN): 2:25:12 (SB) Evan Dunfee (CAN): 2:25:28 (SB) Chrisopher Linke (GER): 2:25:35 (NR) Tomohiro Noda (JPN): 2:25:50 Massimo Stano (ITA): 2:25:59 (SB) Perseus Karlstrom (SWE): 2:27:03 (SB) Karl Junghannss (GER): 2:27:08 (PB) Caio Bonfim (BRA): 2:27:45

Women's 35km Race Walk Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

It was double gold for Spain in the women's 35km race walk event on Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships as Maria Perez claimed her second gold medal of the ongoing Championships.

Maria Perez of Team Spain celebrates after winning Women's 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final

Earlier in the Championships, Maria Perez emerged victorious in the women's 20km race walk. Now, she has added the 35km race walk title also to her medal cabinet. Perez clocked a Championship record time of 2:38:40 to win the gold medal.

Last year's World Championships title winner Kimberly Garcia Leon finished in second place with a time of 2:40:52. Antigoni Ntrismpioti of Greece won the bronze medal with a season's best time of 2:43:22.

The top 10 of the women's 35km race walk final of 2023 World Athletics Championships:

Maria Perez (ESP): 2:38:40 (CR) Kimberly García Leon (PER): 2:40:52 Antigoni Ntrismpioti (GRE) 2:43:22 (SB) Viviane Lyra (BRA): 2:44:40 (NR) Cristina Montesinos (ESP): 2:45:32 (PB) Evelyn Inga (PER): 2:46:18 (PB) Sonoda Serena (JPN): 2:46:32 Olga Chojecka (POL): 2:46:48 (PB) Magaly Bonilla (ECU): 2:47:09 Tereza Durdiakova (CZE): 2:49:06 (NR)

Men's Long Jump Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

The men's long jump final ended with Miltiadis Tentoglou being crowned the champion. With his gold medal in Budapest, the Greek athlete has won eight major titles in his professional career at the age of 25.

In the final round of the men's long jump final, Tentoglou produced a season's best jump of 8.52 metres. The Jamaican athletes occupied the second to fourth positions.

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Team Greece competes in the Men's Long Jump Final during Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Jamaica's Wayne Pinnock claimed the silver medal with a jump of 8.50 metres. Pinnock's teammate Tajay Gayle finished in third place. Another Jamaican long jump athlete, Carey Mcleod, finished in fourth place with a jump of 8.27 metres. Last year's world champion in the long jump, Jianan Wang, ended up in fifth place.

The results of the men's long jump final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website are attached below:

Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) 8.52m (SB) Wayne Pinnock (JAM): 8.50m Tajay Gayle (JAM): 8.27m = (SB) Carey McLeod (JAM): 8.27m Wang Jianan (CHN): 8.05m Thobias Montler (SWE): 8.00m Radek Juška (CZE): 7.98m William Williams (USA): 7.94m Simon Ehammer (SUI): 7.87m Alejandro A. Parada (CUB): 7.86m Jeswin Aldrin (IND): 7.77m Marquis Dendy (USA): 7.62m

Women's Hammer Throw Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Canada's Camryn Rogers stepped up from her last year's silver medal finish to claim the gold medal at this year's World Athletics Championships. It's a double gold for Canada in the hammer throw event as they have emerged victorious in both the men's and women's category.

Bronze medalist Deanna Price of Team United States, gold medalist Camryn Rogers of Team Canada and silver medalist Janee' Kassanavoid of Team United States react after winning the Women's Hammer Throw Final during day six of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Rogers took the lead with her opening throw of 77.22m but this was more than enough for the gold medal. Though Camryn Rogers tried to better her first attempt throw but she was unable to surpass it. USA's Janee Kassanavoid finished in second place with a throw of 76.36m. Team USA gained another medal in the women's hammer throw final as DeAnna Price finished in third place.

The results of the women's hammer throw final as revealed on the 2023 World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Camryn Rogers (CAN): 77.22m Janee' Kassanavoid (USA): 76.36m DeAnna Price (USA): 75.41m Hanna Skydan (AZE): 74.18m Silja Kosonen (FIN): 73.89m Sara Fantini (ITA): 73.85m (SB) Bianca Florentina Ghelber (ROU): 73.70m Zheng Wang (CHN): 72.14m Katrine Koch Jacobsen (DEN): 71.33m Jie Zhao (CHN): 70.29m Anna Purchase (GBR): 70.29m

Women's 100m Hurdles Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Danielle Williams became the World 100m Hurdles Champion for the second time in her career. She finished ahead of Puerto Rico's Camacho Quinn and USA's Kendra Harrison to claim the gold medal with a time of 12.43.

Danielle Williams of Team Jamaica celebrates winning the Women's 100m Hurdles Final during day six of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Last year's World Championships title winner Tobi Amusan finished in sixth place. Former World Championships title winner Nia Ali finished in the last spot in the women's 100m hurdles final.

The results of the women's 100m hurdles final as revealed on the official website of the World Athletics is attached below:

Danielle Williams (JAM): 12.43 (SB) Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR): 12.44 Kendra Harrison (USA): 12.46 Devynne Charlton (BAH): 12.52 Ackera Nugent (JAM): 12.61 Tobi Amusan (NGR): 12.62 Ditaji Kambundji (SUI): 12.70 Nia Ali (USA): 12.78

Men's 400m Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Competing in his first global event at senior level, Antonio Watson stood up to the occasion as he clocked a time 44.22 to win the gold medal. Matthew Hudson Smith of Team Great Britain finished in second place to claim the silver medal.

Two-time World Champion and World record holder in the men's 400m, Wayde Van Niekerk ended up in a shocking seventh place. The American duo of Quincy Hall and Vernon Norwood finished in third and fourth place.

Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

According to World Athletics, Antonio Watson has become the first Jamaican athlete to win the gold medal in the men's 400m since the legendary Bert Cameron who claimed the 400m title at the inaugural World Athletics Championships in 1983.

The results of the men's 400m final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Antonio Watson (JAM): 44.22 Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR): 44.31 Quincy Hall (USA): 44.37 (PB) Vernon Norwood (USA): 44.39 Sean Bailey (JAM): 44.96 Håvard Bentdal Ingvaldsen (NOR): 45.08 Wayde van Niekerk (RSA): 45.11

Women's 400m hurdles final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Femke Bol has created one of the greatest comeback stories of the World Athletics Championships by winning the women's 400m hurdles title. She slipped to the ground just a few metres behind the finish line during the 4x400m mixed relay event on day one of the World Athletics Championships.

Bol's fall resulted in Netherlands losing out on a medal but she brought best performance to track on day six of the World Championships. This was her first gold medal in a top global event as she finished in third place at the Tokyo Olympics and in second place at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Femke Bol of Team Netherlands celebrates winning the Women's 400m Hurdles Final during day six of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Once Femke Bol was able to establish a slender lead, none of her competitors were able to catch up to her as she crossed the finish line with a time of 51.70. USA's Shamier Little won the silver medal with a time of 52.80 followed by Jamaica's Rushell Clayton in third place.

The results of the women's 400m hurdles final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Femke Bol (NED) 51.70 Shamier Little (USA) 52.80 (SB) Rushell Clayton (JAM) 52.81 (PB) Kemi Adekoya (BRN) 53.09 (AR) Anna Cockrell (USA) 53.34 (PB) Ayomide Folorunso (ITA) 54.19 Janieve Russell (JAM) 54.28 Andrenette Knight (JAM) 55.20

Today, the day seven events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships will be held with a total of four finals and one semifinals.