"I would like my revenge" - Femke Bol after her dramatic fall in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Femke Bol had a dramatic fall in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Bol's fall, a few meters behind the finish line, cost the Netherlands a medal and led Team USA to a world record.

Bol was leading the last lap of the race until the last few meters when Alexis Holmes from the USA challenged her. Bol stumbled and came down with a run, her face toward the ground. The baton slipped off Bol's arm, dropping sharply across the finish line before she could, and the Netherlands did not finish the race.

In the post-race interview, Bol expressed that she felt great competing in the race before everything went haywire:

"I was feeling pretty great," said Bol. "I just couldn't hit my stride like I normally do and I think I cramped up when I felt someone next to me and then I was on the ground," she explained.

"I felt great. I really felt great but not the last two metres," she expressed.

Expand Tweet

Bol competed in the 4x400m mixed relay along with Terrance Agard, Isaya Klein Ikkink, and Lieke Klaver. Bol will be seen representing the Netherlands in a few of the upcoming events.

"I feel great like I did today and today I didn't show it. So I'm lucky enough to have another chance in a couple of days. So I would like my revenge," Bol expressed.

Bol was a part of the silver medal-winning team in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Femke Bol's upcoming events in the 2023 World Athletics Championship

Femke Bol warms up during the training session ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

After a disappointing end in the 4x400m mixed relay event, Femke Bol will be competing in other track and field events in the upcoming days in Budapest. The Dutch athlete will compete in the women's 400m hurdles with the heats on Day 2, i.e., August 21, 2023.

Bol won a silver medal in the women's 400m hurdles at the 2022 WAC in Eugene, Oregon, which she completed in 52.27 seconds. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles, where she completed the race with a time of 52.03 seconds.

The 23-year-old will be a part of the women's 4x400m relay. The heats for the same are scheduled for August 25, 2023, in the afternoon session.