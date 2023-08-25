2023 World Athletics Championships Day 7: Schedule, start time, live stream details, and more

The 2023 World Athletics Championships, a nine-day mega event, has entered Day 7. The Day 7 will feature four finals and a semifinal. The finals will include Women's Triple Jump, Women's Javelin Throw, Women's 200m, and Men's 200m. The semifinal will include Women's 800m.

The women's 200m will feature Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Shericka Jackson, and Daryll Neita, whereas Naoh Lyles, Erriyon Knighton, and Kenny Bednarek will compete in the men's 200m finals.

Day 7 Schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

The events on Day 7 will be held in the morning and afternoon sessions. The schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, as disclosed on the World Athletics Official website, is given below.

Morning Session

10:05 - M 100 Metres (Decathlon)

10:10 - M Javelin Throw (Qualification - Group A)

10:20 - W High Jump (Qualification)

10:55 - M Long Jump (Decathlon)

11:45 - M Javelin Throw (Qualification Group B)

12:20 - M Shot Put (Decathlon)

Afternoon Session

18:30 - M High Jump (Decathlon)

19:32 - M 4x100 Metres Relay (Heats)

19:38 - W Triple Jump (Final)

20:00 - W 4x100 Metres (Heats)

20:20 - W Javelin Throw (Final)

20:25 - W 800 Metres (Semi-Final)

21:08 - M 400 Metres (Decathlon)

21:40 - W 200 Metres (Final)

21:50 - M 200 Metres (Final)

The mentioned timings are in local time.

Where to Watch the Day 7 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Viewers from the USA, Canada, India, the UK, Germany, and Australia can watch the Day 7 events on the channels mentioned below. The streaming details mentioned below are according to the World Athletics official website.

United States of America: The viewers in the USA can watch the events on CNBC, NBC, and USA.

Canada: The fans can watch the events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on CBC.

UK: The fans can watch the events on BBC1, BBC2, and BBC Red Button 1.

India: The viewers can watch the events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Jio Cinema App.

Hungary: The fans can watch the events on M4 Sport.

France: The fans in France can watch the events of Day 7 on France 2, France 3, and France 4.

Germany: The fans can watch the events on ARD and ZDF.

Netherlands: The viewers can watch the events from Day 7 on NPO1 and NPO3.

Australia: Australian fans can watch the events on SBS and SBS VICELAND.

New Zealand: Fans from New Zealand can watch the events on Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 7, and Sky Sport Select.