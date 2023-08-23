2023 World Athletics Championships: Day 4 Final Results

The fourth day of the 2023 World Athletics Championships featured a total of four finals namely the men's high jump final, women's discus throw final, women's 1500m final, and men's 3000m steeplechase final.

Team USA managed to add only one gold medal to their tally on Day 4 with the help of Laulauga Tausaga. Meanwhile, the reigning Olympic winner in the men's high jump, Gianmarco Tamberi, was crowned the world champion yesterday.

Men's High Jump Final of 2023 World Athletics Championships

Gianmarco Tamberi was considered a favorite to win the men's high jump title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. He lived up to the expectations, jumping a world lead of 2.36 metres to win the gold medal.

Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

USA's JuVaughn Harrison finished second on countback despite achieving the same height of 2.36 metres. Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim finished in third place with a jump of 2.33 metres to win the bronze medal. This was Tamberi's first ever World Championships gold medal as he finished in fourth place in the previous year's World Athletics Championships.

The result of the men's high jump final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA): 2.36m (WL) JuVaughn Harrison (USA): 2.36m (WL) Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT): 2.33m Luis Enrique Zayas (CUB): 2.33m (PB) Tobias Potye (GER): 2.33m Sanghyeok Woo(KOR): 2.29m Shelby McEwen (USA): 2.29m (SB) Akamatsu Ryoichi (JPN) and Brandon Starc (AUS): 2.25m (tie) None Norbert Kobielski (POL): 2.25m Andrii Protsenko (UKR):2.25m Marco Fassinotti (ITA): 2.20m Oleh Doroshchuk (UKR): 2.20m

Women's Discus Throw Final of 2023 World Athletics Championships

Laulauga Tausaga went from finishing in 12th place at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in women's discus throw to becoming the champion during the 2023 World Athletics Championships. She won the gold medal with a throw of 69.49m in round five of the women's discus throw final.

Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

This was her first ever World Championships gold medal. Tokyo Olympics Gold medal winner and Tausaga's fellow teammate Valarie Allman finished in second place with a throw of 69.23m. Last year's World Championships gold medallist, Bin Feng won the bronze medal with a throw of 68.20m

The result of the women's discus throw final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Laulauga Tausaga (USA): 69.49m (PB) Valarie Allman (USA): 69.23m Bin Feng(CHN): 68.20m (SB) Jorinde van Klinken (NED): 67.20m (SB) Sandra Perkovic (CRO): 66.57m (SB) Kristin Pudenz (GER): 65.96m Shanice Craft (GER): 65.47m Liliana Ca (POR): 63.59m Melina Robert-Michon (FRA): 63.46m Claudine Vita (GER): 63.19m Silinda Onelsi Morales (CUB): 62.31m Daisy Osakue (ITA): 61.13m

Women's 1500m Final of 2023 World Athletics Championships

The world record holder in the women's 1500m claimed the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Kenya's Faith Kipyegon won the gold medal with a time of 3:54.87.

Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji claimed the silver medal with a time of 3:55.69 followed by Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands in third place. After missing out on a medal in the women's 10,000m, the Dutch athlete earned a podium finish in the women's 1500m. Ireland's Ciara Mageean finished in fourth place with a national record time of 3:56.61.

The result of the women's 1500m final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Faith Kipyegon (KEN): 3:54.87 Diribe Welteji (ETH): 3:55.69 Sifan Hassan (NED): 3:56.00 Ciara Mageean (IRL): 3:56.61 (NR) Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN): 3:57.90 (PB) Laura Muir (GBR): 3:58.58 Jessica Hull (AUS): 3:59.54 Katie Snowden (GBR): 3:59.65 Birke Haylom (ETH): 4:01.51 Cory Ann McGee (USA): 4:01.60 Ludovica Cavalli (ITA): 4:01.84 (PB) Melissa Courtney-Bryant (GBR): 4:03.31

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final of 2023 World Athletics Championships

Soufiane El Bakkali was crowned the world champion in the men's 3000m steeplechase. He won the gold medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the 2022 World Athletics Championships as well.

Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Last year's silver medallist Lamecha Girma once again finished in second place and claimed the silver medal. This was Girma's third World Championships silver medal. El Bakkali clocked a time of 8:03.53 to win the title while Girma crossed the finish line with a time of 8:05.44.

2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships title winner, Kenneth Rooks finished in tenth place.

The result of the men's 3000m steeplechase final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR): 8:03.53 Lamecha Girma (ETH): 8:05.44 Abraham Kibiwot (KEN): 8:11.98 Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (KEN): 8:12.26 George Beamish (NZL): 8:13.46 Ryuji Miura (JPN): 8:13.70 Simon Kiprop Koech (KEN): 8:14.37 Jean-Simon Desgagnes (CAN): 8:15.58 (PB) Daniel Arce (ESP): 8:18.31 Kenneth Rooks (USA): 8:20.02 Getnet Wale (ETH): 8:21.03 Leonard Chemutai (UGA): 8:21.61 Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui (TUN): 8:23.08 Ryoma Aoki (JPN): 8:24.77 Simon Sundstrom (SWE): 8:27.68 Isaac Updike (USA): 8:30.67 (PB)

In the overall rankings at the end of the women's 400m hurdles semifinals, USA's Shamier Little and the Netherlands' Femke Bol finished in first and second place, respectively, and qualified for the final of the women's 400m hurdles.

At the end of the men's 400m semifinals, Jamaica's Antonio Watson, Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith and USA's Vernon Norwood finished in the top three spots in the overall rankings.

Today, the fans can witness the Day 5 events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.