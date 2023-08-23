2023 World Athletics Championships Schedule Today: Schedule, start time, live stream details and more | Day 5

The 2023 World Athletics Championships which began on August 19 will enter Day 5 today. Four days of competition have been completed which saw several athletes finishing atop the podium.

Gold medallist in the high jump event at the Tokyo Olympics, Gianmarco Tamberi won the gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships as well. Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, who shared the gold medal with Tamberi at the Tokyo Olympics, finished in third place in Budapest. Laulauga Tausaga-Collins, meanwhile, won the gold medal for Team USA in the discus throw.

Sifan Hassan, who was touted as the favorite for the women's 1500m title, finished in third place to claim the bronze medal. Meanwhile, another favorite for the women's 1500m title was Kenya's Faith Kipyegon. She went on to win her third World Championships 1500m title. Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali claimed the men's 3000m steeplechase title on Day 4.

Day 5 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships will feature the women's pole vault final, men's 1500m final, women's 400m final, and men's 400m hurdles final. USA's Katie Moon and Sandi Morris will be in action in the women's pole vault final. In the men's 1500m final, Normay's Jakob Ingebrigtsen will compete with USA's Yared Nuguse for the gold medal.

Another Norweigan Athlete, Karsten Warholm will compete for the men's 400m hurdles title. In the women's 400m final, Marileidy Paulino will be aiming for the gold medal after finishing in second place in last year's final. Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek and Netherlands' Lieke Klaver will also be in contention for the women's 400m title.

Day 5 Schedule for the 2023 World Athletics Championships

On Day 5 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, events are scheduled for both the morning and afternoon sessions. The schedule below has been compiled from World Athletics' official website. All times are in local time.

Morning Session

10:05 - W 800 Metres (Heats)

10:15 - M Pole Vault (Qualification)

10:20 - W Javelin Throw (Qualification - Group A)

11:15 - M Long Jump (Qualification)

11:20 - W 200 Metres (Heats)

11:55 - W Javelin Throw (Qualification - Group B)

12:15 - M 200 Metres (Heats)

Afternoon Session

19:00 - W Hammer Throw (Qualification - Group A)

19:02 - W 5000 Metres (Heats)

19:10 - W Triple Jump (Qualification)

19:30 - W Pole Vault (Final)

19:53 - W 3000 Metres Steeplechase (Heats)

20:35 - W Hammer Throw (Qualification - Group B)

20:45 - W 100 Metres Hurdles (Semi-Final)

21:15 - M 1500 Metres (Final)

21:35 - W 400 Metres (Final)

21:50 - M 400 Metres Hurdles (Final)

Where to watch Day 5 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Fans in the USA, UK, Canada, India, Germany and the Netherlands can watch Day 5 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on the sites and channels mentioned below:

USA: Fans in America can watch the events on USA Network.

UK: Viewers in the UK can watch Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships on BBC, BBC 2, BBC 3 and BBC Red Button.

Canada: Canadian viewers can catch all the action on CBC.

India: Fans in India can view the events of the World Athletics Championships on the Jio Cinema app.

Germany: Viewers in Germany can watch Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships on ZDF.

Netherlands: Fans in the Netherlands can watch the events on NPO3.