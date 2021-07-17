Who is Sifan Hassan? Net worth, records & Olympic performances

Sifan Hassan is one of the world’s best long-distance runners. She has set multiple world records and will be going into her second Olympics in Tokyo for the Netherlands. She is a medal prospect in all three events she will participate in at the Tokyo Olympics.

Having won everything in athletics, she will be looking to add these medals in Tokyo to cement her place as one of the greatest women long-distance runners. Here’s more on that and a few things you probably didn’t know about the runner.

# 1 Sifan Hassan and her shift to the Netherlands

Sifan Hassan was born in Ethiopia but she came to the Netherlands in 2008 as a refugee. At 15, Sifan was young and didn’t know what to do in life. She turned to running as an interest but it soon became a passion and then a profession. There has been no looking back for her.

# 2 What is Sifan Hassan’s net worth

Sifan Hassan is a top tier athlete and has been in the sport for a while now. Her net worth is predicted to be anywhere between $1 million and $5 million. The earnings listed mainly come from her salary and brand endorsements as an athlete.

# 3 Sifan Hassan records

Sifan Hassan has broken multiple records in athletics. She currently holds two world records, one of which is in the 5km road race. She set this record when she clocked a time of 14 minutes and 14 seconds in 2017 at Monaco. Her second world record was set in 2019 when she clocked 4:12:33 in the Mile race.

She set another world record feat on June 6,2021, when she completed her 10,000-meter race in 29:06:82 at Hengelo. However, two days later, her record was broken by Letesenbet Gidey, who achieved a time of 29:01:03 to become the new world record holder at the 10,000-meter event.

# 4 Sifan Hassan and her Olympic record

Sifan Hassan began her Rio Olympics in style as she won her heats in the 1500 meter event, clocking a time of 4:06:64. She came second in the semifinals to Genzebe Dibaba who won the race within 4: 03:06. The Dutch runner, however, faced huge disappointment in the finals and could only manage a fifth-place finish at the Olympics after clocking a disappointing timing of 4:11:24.

# 5 How many medals has Sifan Hassan won in her career?

Sifa Hassan is one of the most decorated athletes. She has won 4 World Championship medals, which include two gold and two silver. She has also clinched 3 medals at the World Indoor Championships, having won gold, silver and bronze medals. The long distance runner is also a 4 time European Games medalist, she has 2 gold and 2 silver to her name in this competition.

