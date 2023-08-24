2023 World Athletics Championships: Day 5 Final Results

The 2023 World Athletics Championships commenced on August 19, 2023. The nine-day mega event is to conclude on August 27, 2023.

The fifth day of the Championships in Budapest witnessed emotions from Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy sharing the gold medal to Marileidy Paulino winning the women's 400m.

Team USA ended the day by bagging two medals. A total of four final events were held on Day 5.

Women's Pole Vault Final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Nina Kennedy, Katie Moon, and Wilma Murto after winning the women's Pole Vault at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest

The women's Pole Vault final in Budapest reminisced the 2020 Tokyo Olympic high jump final where Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi shared the gold medal.

Similarly, USA's Katie Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy agreed against the jumpoff with both winning a gold medal.

The result of the Women's Pole Vault Final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships is given below.

1. Katie Moon (USA): 4.90 (WL)

1. Nina Kennedy (AUS): 4.90 (WL)

3. Wilma Murto (FIN): 4.80 (SB)

4. Tina Sutej (SLO): 4.80 (NR)

5. Molly Caudery (GBR): 4.75 (SB)

6. Angelia Moser(SUI): 4.75 (PB)

7. Sandi Morris (USA): 4.65

8. Robeilys Peinado (VEN): 4.65 (SB)

9. Hana Moll (USA): 4.50 (SB)

10. Elisa Molinarolo (ITA): 4.50 (SB)

11. Amalie Svabikova (CZE): 4.50 (SB)

12. Bridget Williams (USA): 4.50 (SB)

Men's 1500m Final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Josh Kerr celebrates after winning a gold medal in the Men's 1500m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, Great Britain's Josh Kerr, won the world champion title for the men's 1500m, leaving behind Jakob Ingebrigsten. Ingebrigsten won a silver medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The result for the Men's 1500m Final of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest is given below.

Josh Kerr (GBR): 3:29.38 (SB) Jakob Ingebrigsten (NOR): 3:29.65 Narve Gilje Nordas (NOR): 3:29.68 Abel Kipsang (KEN): 3:29.89 Yared Nuguse (USA): 3:20.25 Mario Garcia (ESP): 3:20.26 Cole Hocker (USA): 3:30.70 (PB) Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot (KEN): 3:30.78 Neil Gourley (GBR): 3:31.10 Neils Laros (NED): 3:31.25 (NR) Azdeddine Habz (FRA): 3:33.14 Issac Nader (POR): 3:35.41

Women's 400m Final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Marileidy Paulino after winning a gold medal in the women's 400m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic emerged victorious in the Women's 400m Final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. She topped the lineup with a time of 48.76 seconds. Paulino won a silver medal in the last edition.

Paulino came blazing out, leaving the rest way behind to cross the finish line. Talitha Diggs of the USA finished eighth with a time of 51.25 seconds.

The result for the Women's 400m Final of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest is given below.

Marileidy Paulino (DOM): 48.76 (NR) Natalia Kaczmarek (POL): 49.57 Sada Williams (BAR):49.60 Rjasidat Adeleke (IRL): 50.13 Cynthia Bolingo (BEL): 50.33 Lieke Klaver (NED): 50.33 Candice McLeod (JAM): 51.08 Talitha Diggs (USA): 51.25

Men's 400m Hurdles Final of 2023 World Athletics Championships

Karsten Warholm after winning the men's 400m Hurdles at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Gold medalist clinched the world championship title in the men's 400m hurdles in Budapest. He earned the top position on the podium with a time of 46.89 seconds, leaving Kyron McMaster behind who crossed the finish line in 47.34 seconds.

The result for the Men's 400m hurdles Final of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest is given below

Karsten Warholm (NOR): 46.89 Kyron McMaster (IVB): 47.34 Rai Benjamin (USA): 47.56 Roshawn Clarke (JAM): 48.07 Alison Dos Santos (BRA): 48.10 Trevor Bassitt (USA): 48.22 Rasmus Magi (EST): 48.33 Joshua Abuaku (GER): 48.53

Day 6 will feature the finals of the men's long jump, women's hammer throw, men's 100m Hurdles, women's 400m hurdles, and men's 400m all in the afternoon session. The morning session will witness the men's and women's 35-kilometer race walk.