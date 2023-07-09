“Being away from my child” - Men’s Triple Jump Champion Donald Scott looks back at the hardships before racing at the 2023 USATF Championships

Donald Scott was crowned the champion in the triple jump event of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. But the road wasn't smooth for the triple jumper leading to the championships. In his recent social media post, he revealed the hardships he faced before competing at the Championships.

After winning the triple jump event at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Donald Scott posted some photos from the championship and wrote a lengthy caption. He wrote,

" 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 9th Championship Title, 4th Outdoor National Title, 4th World Championship Team, A Seasons Best & A World Championship Standard. Overall I just want to thank God for this moment and sharing it with my baby girl 🥹 🙏🏾The World only see THESE MOMENTS HERE."

He continued:

"Its been so much adversity past couple yrs and before the season that I had to mentally find myself again and adjust to so much NEW. At times I thought I couldn’t. People judged me, told me I shouldn’t do what’s best for me and to stay content. It’s still hard but I’m pushing through.

"From a divorce, to moving back home to Florida and being away from my child that is literally my everything, flying back and forth each month to make sure I’m seeing her, adjusting to a new training group and a new life. It’s been a journey but GOD WORKS and I’m going to keep my mental strong. Overall I’m standing tall and I’m happy 🙏🏾"

In the caption written by Donald Scott, he has stated the hardships he was facing leading upto the championships. The American has expressed how much he missed his daughter after he moved back to Florida and had to fly often to visit her. In the series of photos Scott posted on Instagram, he posed with his daughter in two of them.

Towards the end of his caption, Scott thanked his coaches, friends and loved ones for their support. At the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Donald won the title with a jump of 17.22. Will Claye finished second, followed by Chris Benard in third place.

Donald Scott's domination in triple jump at National Championships over the years

Donald Scott clinched his latest triple jump title at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. He produced a jump of 17.22 in the finals. But he has been consistent in the event over the years. At the 2023 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, he clinched the title with a jump of 16.96m.

The American won the triple jump title at the 2022 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, 2020 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, 2019 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships and 2017 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

He has won titles in outdoor championships as well. Donald won the triple jump title at the 2018, 2019 and 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. With the 2024 Paris Olympics just a year away, Donald Scott will be looking forward to winning a medal at the Olympics. But his immediate focus will be next month's World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Poll : 0 votes