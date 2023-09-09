Brussels Diamond League 2023: Final Results

The 13th meeting of the Diamond League was held at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium from September 7 - 8, 2023. Popularly known as the Memorial Van Damme, this meeting was the final opportunity for the athletes to accumulate points to qualify for the upcoming finals.

Kenneth Bednarek earned the top position in the men's 200m with a time of 19.79 seconds leaving behind Zharnel Hughes who completed the race in 19.82 seconds. Andre De Grasse was the third athlete to cross the finish line clocking 19.89 seconds.

Shericka Jackson topped the lineup in the women's 200m with a time of 21.48 seconds. Anthonique Strachan finished behind Jackson clocking 22.31 seconds followed by Jenna Prandini who completed the race in 22.47 seconds.

The 2023 world champion in women's 400m hurdles, Femke Bol excelled in the lineup with 52.11 seconds leaving behind Janieve Russell who clocked 53.80 seconds followed by Rushell Clayton who clocked 54.10 seconds.

Top 5 of the Brussels Diamond League 2023

The top 5 in each event at the 2023 Brussels Diamond League as disclosed on the official website of the Diamond League is given below.

Women's Shot Put

Chase Ealey (USA): 20.05 Sarah Mitton (CAN): 19.76 Maggie Ewen (USA): 19.64 Dongmo Auriol (POR): 19.31 Aquilla Adelaide (USA): 19.20

Men's Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis (SWE): 6.10 Sam Kendricks (USA): 5.92 Ernest John Obiena (PHI): 5.92 Nielsen Christopher (USA): 5.82 Lightfoot KC (USA): 5.82

Women's Javelin Throw

Kitaguchi Haruka (JPN): 67.38 Victoria Hudson (AUT): 64.65 Line Muzasirma (LAT): 63.00 Ruiz Hurtado Flor Denis (COL): 62.51 Ogrodnikova Nikola (CZE): 60.18

Women's High Jump

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR): 2.00 Angelina Topic (SRB): 1.97 Eleanor Patterson (AUS): 1.94 Geraschenko Iryna (UKR): 1.91 Lake MorgLaura an (GBR): 1.91

Women's 400m

Cynthia Bolingo (BEL): 50.09 Lieke Clover (NED): 50.16 Shamier Little (USA): 50.58 Ohuruogu Victoria (GBR): 50.81 McLeod Candice (JAM): 50.82

Women's 1500m

Laura Muir (GBR): 3:55.34 Ciara Mageean (IRL): 3:55.87 Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN): 3:56.93 Hull Jessica (AUS): 3:57.75 Katie Snowden (GBR): 3:58.03

Men's 200m

Kenny Bednarek (USA): 19.79 Zharnel Hughes (GBR): 19.82 Andre De Grasse (CAN): 19.89 Aaron Brown (CAN): 19.98 Fahnbulleh Joseph (LBR): 20.24

Women's 100m

Elaine Thompson Herah (JAM): 10.84 Natasha Morrison (JAM): 10.95 Dina Asher-Smith (GBR): 10.97 Hobbs Zoe (AUS): 11.14 Shashalee Forbes (JAM): 11.17

Women's Triple Jump

Shanieka Ricketts (JAM): 15.01 Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (UKR): 14.57 Thea Lafond (DMA): 14.49 Derkach Dariya (ITA): 14:17 Williams Kimberly (JAM): 13.96

Women's 400m Hurdles

Femke Bol (NED): 52.11 Janieve Russell (JAM): 53,80 Rushell Clayton (JAM): 54.10 Cockrell Anna (USA): 54.29 Folorunso Ayomide (ITA): 54.42

Men's 2000m

Jakob Ingebrigsten (NOR): 4:43.13 (WR) Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN): 4:48.14 Stewart McSweyn (AUS): 4:48.77 Laros Niels (NED): 4:49.68 Mario Garcia (ESP): 4:49.85

Women's 200m

Shericka Jackson (JAM) 21.48 Anthonique Strachan (BAH) 22.31 Jenna Prandini (USA) 22.47 Neita Daryll (GBR): 22.59 Kone Maboundou (CIV): 22.79

Men's 800m

Djamel Sedjati (ALG) 1:43.60 Yanis Meziane (FRA) 1:43.94 Tshepiso Masasela (BOT) 1:44.03 Rowden Daniel (GBR): 1:44.12 Pattison Ben (GBR): 1:44.32

Women's 5000m

Lilian Rengeruk (KEN) 14:26.46 Medina Eisa (ETH) 14:28.94 Tanaka Nozomi (JPN) 14:29.18 Jemutai Winnie (KEN): 14:39.05 Dagnachew Ayal (ETH): 14:39.11

Men's 400m

Rusheen McDonald (JAM) 44.84 Alexander Ogando (DOM) 44.93 Havard Ingvaldsen (NOR) 45.07 Scotch Leungo (Bone): 45.14 Biron Gilles (FRA): 45.26

After the fierce competition in the Brussels Diamond League, the final leg i.e. the Prefontaine Classic of the 2023 Diamond League will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from September 16-17, 2023.