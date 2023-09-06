Brussels Diamond League 2023 Schedule: When and where to watch the second-last leg of the meet

After a thrilling show at the Zurich, the track and field world is all set for the Brussels Diamond League, the season's second-last stop. Featuring some of the biggest star athletes from the recent 2023 World Athletics Championships, the one-day competition will be worth a watch for sports lovers.

Popularly known as Memorial Van Damme, the upcoming championship is scheduled to take place on September 7 and 8. The one-day event will commence with the women's shot put on Thursday at the Place de la Monnaie along with competitions featuring local athletes.

Following that, the major events are scheduled for Friday at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Shericka Jackson at the 2022 Brussels Diamond League

The result of the events will determine the athletes who will advance to the Diamond League Finals in Eugene, Oregon, which is set to take place on September 16 and 17. Historically, this will be the first time the championship finals will be staged in the US. Previously, the finals of the Diamond League were held in Europe.

Jamaican athlete Shericka Jackson, who is already in the Diamond League Finals, will be competing in the 100m and 200m races. It will be interesting to watch the 200m gold medalist’s athletic prowess as she will compete in these races that will be just over half an hour apart.

Femke Bol at Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Two-time 400m hurdles world champion Femke Bol is also set to set the track ablaze in Brussels. Recently, the Dutch athlete smashed her meet record at the Gala dei Castelli with 52.79s.

Swedish-American Mondo Duplantis, the two-time pole vault world champion, will take another shot at beating his own world record of 6.22m after trying in the recent world championship and Zurich.

The present 800m world champion Mary Moraa will get a chance to qualify for the Diamond League Finals if she wins in Brussels.

Japan’s Kitaguchi Haruka will return with her javelin throw talent after winning gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Moreover, she will also face her competitor Flor Ruiz Hurtado who won the silver medal in Budapest.

Schedule for the Brussels Diamond League 2023

Here’s the time-table list of the Brussels Diamond League 2023:

September 7, 2023

18:00 - Shot put women

September 8, 2023

19:15 - Pole vault men

19:22 - Javelin women

19:50 - High jump women

20:04 - 400m women

20:13 - 1500m women

20:28 - 200m men

20:36 - 100m women

20:41 - Triple jump women

20:46 - 400m hurdles women

20:56 - 2000m men

21:09 - 200m women

21:17 - 800m men

21:26 - 5000m women

21:53 - 400m men

The above-mentioned timings are in Central European Summer Time / CST (2 hours ahead of GMT/UTC).

Where to watch Brussels Diamond League 2023?

According to Olympics.com, Brussels Diamond League 2023 will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 18:00 UTC onwards. However, the live stream will not be available in all territories.

Here’s a list of channels streaming the championship according to their regions,

USA: The American fans can view the events on CNBC and Peacock.

UK: Fans can watch the events on BBC Two.

Africa: Supersport is the rightsholder for the 2023 Diamond League in most of Africa.