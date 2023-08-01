Caitlyn Jenner revisits proud memory from 1976 Montreal Olympics 

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner recently took a moment to celebrate her terrific win in the men's decathlon at the Montreal Olympics in 1976. It was a landmark win that marked her career’s first gold medal at an Olympic event.

She came out as a trans woman in 2015.

On July 30, 1976, Jenner participated in the Olympics for the second time after 1972. Known as Bruce Jenner at the time, he was determined to prove himself on the international podium. Therefore, he had an effective approach to his training strategy. Most athletes would train with their fellow decathletes. However, Jenner trained with some of the world’s best athletes in each of the 10 decathlon events.

Going against everyone’s expectations, not only did Caitlyn Jenner win the men's decathlon, but also set a world record in the event, scoring 8,617 points. Also, the athlete managed to defeat tough contender Nikolai Avilov, the world record-holder and 1972 Olympic champion from the Soviet Union.

Remembering the gold medal win, Jenner recently shared a picture of himself running in the 1976 Olympics on Twitter. Adding her athletic picture, she wrote:

“47 years ago."

Caitlyn Jenner’s transition story

Caitlyn Jenner (Image via Instagram)

Before transitioning as Caitlyn Jenner, the 73-year-old was famously known as Bruce Jenner in the athletic world. From a young age, he had a keen interest in several sports. From football to water skiing, Bruce Jenner was a champion in many games. Soon, Jenner’s athletic interest took him into track and field.

Apart from his expertise in the sports field, he suffered from gender dysphoria from a young age. In an old interview with BBC, Jenner opened up by saying that as a child, he would "sneak around" in her mother's clothes.

However, eventually, when he started dominating the sports world with his terrific wins, he was sidelined from the condition. But as soon as the 1976 Olympics limelight wore off from Jenner, he began experiencing gender dysphoria again.

After undergoing a therapy session in 1980, he considered undergoing a gender transition. However, he could not as he got married to television personality Kris Jenner in 1991. It was the athlete’s third marriage, that ended in 2015. After that, he finally underwent transition and stunned the world after appearing on the front cover of Vanity Fair as a trans woman.

Moreover, when asked about her greatest achievement in life, Jenner explained:

"I would have to put my identity as higher. It was tougher to do. I trained 12 years for the Olympic Games. I trained 65 years to transition in 2015," Jenner said.