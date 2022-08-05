CWG 2022: Indian men's 4x400 relay team through to final; Ancy Sojan Edappilly and Jyothi Yarraji fail to advance

The Indian men's 4x400 relay team advanced to the final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on August 5.

The men's team comprising Muhammad Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal and Amol Jacob, competing in the second heat, qualified for the final behind Kenya, having clocked 3:06.97s.

Kenya topped the heat after finishing the race in 3:06.76s while Trinidad and Tobago, with a timing of 3:07.12s, finished third. Barbados also secured a final berth after clocking 3:07.23s to finish fourth.

Meanwhile, from Heat 1, Botswana, Jamaica, Zambia, and Nigeria have also qualified for the 4x400 relay final.

Ancy Sojan Edappilly fails to make it to the final

India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly was also in action in the women's long jump event earlier on Friday but failed to make it to the final. Ancy finished seventh in Group A with a best attempt of 6.25m for an overall 13th place.

Australia's Brooke Buschkuehl finished first in Group A with a best jump of 6.84m, while the second and third positions were occupied by England's Lorraine Ugen (best of 6.79m) and Nigeria's Ruth Usoro (best of 6.59m) respectively.

The automatic qualification mark was 6.75m. According to the rules, the first six players from the group qualified for the final.

Christabel Nettey (CAN), Ackelia Smith (Jamaica) and Tyra Gittens (TTO) are the other three athletes who made it to the final from Group A.

Jyothi Yarraji makes an exit

Meanwhile, Jyothi Yarraji also bowed out after failing to qualify for the final of the women's 100m hurdles event. Yarraji clocked a timing of 13.18s to finish fourth in Round 1, Heat 2, for an overall 10th place.

Megan Tapper (JAM), Devynne Charlton (BHA) and Celeste Mucci (AUS) were the top three in Round 1, Heat 2.

