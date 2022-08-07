CWG 2022: Twitterati laud Indian triple jump athletes Eldhose Paul & Abdulla Aboobacker for creating history

India made history in the triple jump event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on Sunday when Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker won gold and silver medals respectively.

This is the first time Indian track and field athletes have finished 1-2 in any event at the Commonwealth Games.

The twin triple jump medals have taken India's count in athletics to six.

Eldhose Paul won the gold medal with a jump of 17.03m while Abdulla Aboobacker leaped 17.02m to win the silver medal. Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief won bronze with a jump of 16.92m.

Another Indian, Praveen Chithravel, finished fourth with a jump of 16.89m. He was just 0.03m off the bronze medal.

Twitter praises Indian triple jump athletes for their sensational show

Social media broke into a frenzy, congratulating the Indian athletes for a twin-podium finish. Fans were elated with the way Indian athletes made history at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Here are some of the reactions:

Team India @WeAreTeamIndia



Eldhose Paul & Abdulla Aboobacker create history for Team sealing 🥇 and 🥈 in Triple Jump at

@birminghamcg22

Praveen Chitravel finished 4th in the event.

Shyam Vasudevan @JesuisShyam IN ATHLETICS! 🥇🥈



Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker create history with a 1-2 in men's triple jump. This is India's first gold medal ever in the event.



The previous best was a silver in 1974 when Mohinder Singh Gill jumped 16.44m.



Aaditya Narayan @AadityaN_28 Ashish Magotra @clutchplay India have confirmed a gold and silver in the men's triple jump!!! A 1-2. The madness. India have confirmed a gold and silver in the men's triple jump!!! A 1-2. The madness. Would call it even madder that India were 0.03m away from a 1-2-3 in the Triple Jump. twitter.com/clutchplay/sta… Would call it even madder that India were 0.03m away from a 1-2-3 in the Triple Jump. twitter.com/clutchplay/sta…

Vishank Razdan @VishankRazdan



ELDHOSE PAUL WINS🥇WITH 17.03m..



ABDULLAH ABOOBACKAR WINS A🥈WITH A BEST EFFORT OF 17.03m..



PRAVEEN CHITRAVEL WITH 16.89m COMES 4TH..



Amanpreet Singh @amanthejourno

Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker finish 1 and 2 in triple jump.

And it is only 6th gold that India has ever got in CWG history from track and field

#CWG22

SAI Media @Media_SAI



creates history by winning 's 1st ever GOLD in Men's Triple Jump at



With the best effort of 17.03m he leaves everyone in awe of his stunning jump



#Cheer4India

#India4CWG2022

Sports India @SportsIndia3



Eldhose PAUL and Abdulla Aboobacker won Gold and Silver in men Triple jump with best effort of 17.03 and 17.02



India_AllSports @India_AllSports

GOLD & SILVER medal for India in Men's Triple Jump event.

Eldhose Paul won Gold | 17.03m

Abdulla Aboobacker won Silver | 17.02m

Praveen Chitravel finished 4th | 16.89m

@afiindia

#CWG2022

Niharika Raina @niharika_raina India 1-2 in the triple jump, thanks to Eldhose and Abdullah. Superb show! #B2022 India 1-2 in the triple jump, thanks to Eldhose and Abdullah. Superb show! #B2022

Samreen @SamreenRazz #CWG2022 #Athletics



THE SCENES! ICONIC 🥹



Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker with a 1-2 finish in triple jump!



Paul starts slow, grabs lead in spectacular fashion

Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief started with a bang when he stormed into the lead in his first attempt. The Indians, especially Eldhose Paul, were not even in contention at that point. Paul made a medicore 14.62m jump and gradually improved.

The Indian gold medalist took the lead after his third attempt with his monstrous 17.03m jump, which was never beaten till the end.

After five rounds, it was clear that it would be an Indian 1-2 finish.

Paul became the first jumper to clear 17m in the CWG event when he jumped his personal best of 17.03m in his third attempt.

Last month, Eldhose Paul scripted history by becoming the first Indian triple jumper to reach the World Athletics Championships final in Eugene.

