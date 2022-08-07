CWG 2022: "Your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology"- PM Modi cheers dispirited bronze medal-winning wrestler Pooja Gehlot 

CWG 2022 bronze medal-winning wrestler Pooja Gehlot was disappointed at being unable to return with a gold medal.

Gehlot defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland 12-2 on the basis of technical superiority to win bronze at Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on August 6.

The podium finish at 2022 CWG in Birmingham was the first major senior international medal for the 25-year-old Indian grappler.

An emotional Pooja Gehlot, while speaking to the media following her event, said:

"I am very sad that I lost in the semifinals. I apologize to the entire nation for not being able to win a gold medal. I came here hoping to hear the National Anthem being played in the arena."

She further added:

"Today I returned with a bronze today but I will surely work on whatever mistakes i made on the mat at the CWG and comeback better."

Pooja received an appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her efforts on the wrestling mat at the mega-event.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote:

"Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!"

Pooja Gehlot's road to bronze medal at CWG 2022:

With Rebecca Ndolo Muambo of Cameroon forfeiting her bout, Gehlot did not even have to step inside the mat as her opponent. Gehlot later went on to win her second match against Scotland's Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio by technical superiority (12-2) to make it to the semi-finals.

The Indian wrestler later lost to Madison Parks of Canada after dropping a few points to go down 9-6 eventually in the semis.

Congratulations to Pooja Gehlot for making India proud

In the bronze medal face-off, Gehlot was once again up against Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio, who she defeated early on in the day. The results were no different as Gehlot again outplayed her to win the bout 12-2 to attain a podium finish.

