Devendra Jhajharia interacts with children under 'Meet the Champions' initiative

Veteran Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia recently visited Parakh Rajakiya Balika Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Churu, Rajasthan under the 'Meet the Champions' initiative.

The 40-year-old javelin thrower graced the initiative envisioned by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost and inculcate the importance of a balanced diet (Santulit Aahar), fitness and sports among the students.

Jhajharia took to Twitter and wrote:

"Taking forward the promise made to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, in the program "MEET THE CHAMPION" today, in Churu. Held a detailed discussion with the children about balanced diet and fitness. Playing table tennis with the future generation reminded me of my childhood."

The Meet the Champions initiative, which is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Education, has seen several Tokyo Olympians as well as Paralympians interacting with school students across every state in India.

Jhajharia has bagged a gold medal each at the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Paralympics. He missed out on the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games as his event was not listed in the Paralympic program.

However, Jhajharia made a comeback to clinch a silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, becoming the most decorated Indian para-athlete ever, with three medals to his name.

Other athletes at 'Meet the Champions' initiative

So far, 2021 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, Paralympic bronze medallist Sharad Kumar, Olympians Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy, among others, have taken part in the event.

Neeraj Chopra interacted with students from over 75 schools at Sanskardham, Ahmedabad. He took part in an outreach program organized with the view of 'a newer, healthier and fitter India'.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old high jumper Sharad met children at Cotton Hill Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Trivandrum, Kerala. He emphasized the value of discipline in an athlete's life.

Asian Championships gold medallists Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy also interacted with children and explained the importance of having a balanced and nutritious diet.

