Neeraj Chopra interacts with students at Sanskardham

2021 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Champion Neeraj Chopra interacted with students from over 75 schools at Sanskardham, Ahmedabad.

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj has commenced an ambitious outreach program that is organized with the view of "a newer, healthier and fitter India." It is being conducted to connect India’s ace athletes with school children.

Neeraj is taking part in the initiative envisioned by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost and inculcate the importance of a balanced diet (Santulit Aahar), fitness and sports among the students.

“When he hosted us after the Olympics, the Hon’ble Prime Minister shared his vision of a new, healthier and fitter India. I am happy to set the ball rolling in this special initiative of visiting schools and in my own way sharing some knowledge that can help the students and realise the Prime Minister’s dream of India becoming a more sporting nation,” said Neeraj Chopra.

This initiative is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Other Olympians and Paralympians will join the initiative. Tarundeep Rai (Archery), Sarthak Bhambhri (Athletics), Sushila Devi (Judo), KC Ganapaty and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) will also be visiting schools in different parts of the country in the coming two months.

Meanwhile, Paralympians Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis) and Devendra Jhajharia (Para Athletics) will also be seen taking part in the initiative for betterment.

Neeraj Chopra put an emphasis on healthy eating:

During the interaction, Neeraj tried his hands at archery and other sports. He also enlightened the children with some javelin tips alongside explaining to them the importance of fitness and a balanced diet (Santulit Ahaar).

Neeraj pulled off a very interactive session with the kids. The topics included correct eating habits, proper fitness regimes and small valuable life stories. The 23-year-old shared his favorite food item.

"My favorite food is, vegetable biryani, without making it spicy. I cook it without any spice and have it with curd. It is a wholesome, healthy meal with minerals from the right mix of vegetables and carbohydrates. Also, the cooking helps distract the mind from the weariness after a long training session," said Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj also stressed about the Fit India quiz, the biggest sports and fitness quiz.

“I was surprised to hear some answers the students gave me and lauded their knowledge. They can reach greater heights with the right kind of discipline and dedication,” said the javelin star.

