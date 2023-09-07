Diamond League 2023 Final: List of events and athletes

After the 13 meetings, athletes will compete at the 2023 Diamond League finals, i.e., the Prefontaine Classic event to be held in Eugene, Oregon.

After winning a hat-trick of gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Noah Lyles has made his way to compete in the 2023 Diamond League. Lyles' fellow team member from the USA, Sha'Carri Richardson also made her way to compete in the 2023 Diamond League.

As per the official website, the athletes get qualified based on the point system. In the field events, the top six athletes participate. In the track events including the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 800m the first eight athletes compete at the finals. The top 10 athletes compete in the finals in the 1500m and other long-distance events.

Athletes qualified for the Diamond League Finals

The athletes qualified for the Diamond League Finals in the respective events are given below:

Top 8 athletes to compete in the men's 100m along with points

Fred Kerley (USA): 29

Ferdinand Oamnyayla (KEN): 28

Akani Simbine (RSA): 28

Yohan Blake (JAM): 22

Letsile Tebogo (BOT): 18

Kishane Thompson (JAM): 11

Trayvon Bromell (USA): 10

Joshua Hartmann (GER): 9

Noah Lyles' wind-legal best of 9.83 seconds this season at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest has earned him a spot in the rankings.

Top 8 athletes to compete in the men's 200m along with the points

Erriyon Knighton (USA): 23

Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR): 19

Aaron Brown (CAN): 19

Noah Lyles (USA): 16

Reynier Mena (CUB): 16

Letsile Tebogo (BOT): 15

Jereem Richards (TTO): 14

Andre De Grasse (CAN): 14

Top 8 athletes to compete in the men's 400m along with the points

Vernon Norwood (USA): 26

Wayde Van Niekerk (RSA): 24

Zakithi Nene (RSA): 20

Bayapo Ndori (BOT): 16

Mathew Hudson-Smith (GBR): 15

Rusheen McDonald (JAM): 12

Bryce Deadmon (USA): 10

Kirani James (GRN): 8

Top 8 athletes to compete in the men's 800m along with the points

Wyclife Kinyamal (KEN): 30

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN): 25

Macro Arop (CAN): 24

Djamel Sedjati (ALG): 24

Slimane Moula (ALG): 21

Benjamin Robert (FRA): 16

Yanis Meziane (FRA): 10

Saul Ordonez (ESP): 9

Top 10 athletes to compete in the men's 1500m along with the points

Jakob Ingerbrigtsen (NOR): 32

Yared Nuguse (USA): 29

Abel Kipsang (KEN): 17

Josh Kerr (GBR): 13

Azeddine Habz (FRA): 12

Elliot Giles (GBR): 10

Neil Gourley (GBR): 9

Oliver Hoare (AUS): 8

Narve Gilje Nordas (NOR): 8

Samuel Tanner (NZL): 8

Top 10 athletes to compete in the men's 3000/5000m along with the points

Yomif Kejelcha (ETH): 23

Berihu Aregawi (ETH): 21

Telahun Haile Bekele (ETH): 21

Selemon Barega (ETH): 18

Luis Grijalva (GUA): 15

Hagos Gebrhiwet (ETH): 14

Mohamed Katir (ESP): 13

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA): 12

Jacob Kiplimo (UGA): 10

Lamecha Girma (ETH): 8

Top 8 athletes to compete in the men's 110m Hurdles along with the points

Grant Holloway (USA): 37

Hansle Parchment (JAM): 19

Just Kwaou-Mathey (FRA): 17

Jamal Britt (USA): 17

Jason Joseph (SUI): 16

Shunsuke Izumiya (JPN): 15

Freddie Crittenden (USA): 15

Daniel Roberts (USA): 13

Top 8 athletes to compete in the men's 400m Hurdles along with the points

CJ Allen (USA): 33

Karsten Warholm (NOR): 31

Wilfried Happio (FRA): 31

Kyron McMaster (IVB): 19

Ludvy Vaillant (FRA): 19

Trevor Bassitt (USA): 17

Alison Dos Santos (BRA): 13

Khallifah Rosser (USA): 13

Top 10 athletes to compete in the men's 3000M Steeplechase along with the points

Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR): 32

Abraham Kibiwot (KEN): 26

Abrham Sime (ETH): 22

Getnet Wale (ETH): 14

Samuel Firewu (ETH): 12

Avinash Sable (IND): 11

Leonard Bett (KEN): 10

Benjamin Kigen (KEN): 10

Ryuji Miura (JPN): 9

Daniel Arce (ESP): 9

Top 6 athletes to compete in the men's High Jump along with the points

Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT): 29

JuVaughn Harrison (USA): 24

Hamish Kerr (NZL): 24

Sanghyeok Woo (KOR): 20

Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA): 15

Thomas Carmoy (BEL): 15

Top 6 athletes to compete in the men's Pole Vault along with the points

Armand Duplantis (SWE): 37

Sam Kendricks (USA): 24

Christopher Nilsen (USA): 24

Ernest John Obiena (PHI): 20

Kurtis Marschall (AUS): 17

Ben Broeders (BEL): 10

Top 6 athletes to compete in the men's Long Jump along with the points

Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE): 29

Simon Ehammer (SUI): 23

M. Sreeshankar (IND): 14

Tajay Gayle (JAM): 10

LaQuan Nairn (BAH): 8

Marquis Dendy (USA): 7

Top 6 athletes to compete in the men's Triple Jump along with the points

Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR): 29

Andy Diaz Hernandez (ITA): 22

Lazaro Martinez (CUB): 16

Yasser Mohammed Triki (ALG): 11

Donald Scott (USA): 11

Pedro Pichardo (POR): 8

Top 6 athletes to compete in the men's Shot Put along with the points

Tom Walsch (NZL): 27

Ryan Crouser (USA): 24

Filip Mihaljevic (CRO): 16

Leonardo Fabbri (ITA): 15

Joe Kovacs (USA): 13

Payton Otterdahl (USA): 12

Top 6 athletes to compete in the men's Discuss along with the points

Kristjan Ceh (SLO): 30

Daniel Stahl (SWE):29

Andrius Gudzius (LTU): 16

Matthew Denny (AUS): 16

Lawrence Okoye (GBR): 14

Sam Mattis (USA): 12

Top 6 athletes to compete in the men's Javelin Throw along with the points

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 29

Julian Weber (GER) - 25

Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 23

Anderson Peters (GRN) - 18

Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 11

Oliver Helander (FIN) - 10

Top 8 athletes to compete in the women's 100m along with the points

Marie-Josée Ta Lou (CIV): 32

Shericka Jackson (JAM): 26

Sha'Carri Richardson (USA): 24

Daryll Neita (GBR): 20

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR): 18

Twanisha Terry (USA): 16

Gina Luckenkemper (GER): 15

Ewa Swoboda (POL): 14

Top 8 athletes to compete in the women's 200m along with the points

Shericka Jackson (JAM): 24

Daryll Neita (GBR): 19

Kayla White ( USA): 19

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR):18

Anthonique Strachan (BAH): 15

Marie-Josée Ta Lou (CIV): 11

Gabrielle Thomas (USA): 10

Julien Alfred (LCA): 7

Top 8 athletes to compete in the women's 400m along with the points

Natalia Kaczmarek (POL): 35

Marileidy Paulino (DOM): 30

Lieke Klaver (NED): 24

Candice McLeod (JAM): 21

Sada Williams (BAR): 18

Shamier Little (USA): 14

Lynna Irby-Jackson (USA): 14

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA): 7

Top 8 athletes to compete in the women's 800m along with the points

Natoya Goule-Toppin (JAM): 30

Catriona Bisset (AUS): 29

Mary Moraa (KEN): 24

Halimah Nakaayi (UGA): 16

Keely Hodgkinson (GBR): 15

Sage Hurta-Klecker (USA): 14

Jemma Reekie (GBR): 12

Rénelle Lamote (FRA): 9

Top 10 athletes to compete in the women's 1500m along with the points

Freweyni Hailu (ETH): 35

Faith Kipyegon (KEN): 24

Jessica Hull (AUS): 21

Birke Haylom (ETH): 19

Ciara Mageean (IRL): 17

Laura Muir (GBR): 15

Diribe Welteji (ETH): 14

Worknesh Mesele (ETH): 13

Linden Hall (AUS): 12

Cory Ann McGee(USA): 12

Top 10 athletes to compete in the women's 3000/5000m along with the points

Beatrice Chebet (KEN): 31

Lilian Kasait Rengeruk (KEN): 19

Lemlem Hailu (ETH): 15

Freweyni Hailu (ETH): 12

Medina Eisa (ETH): 11

Sarah Chelangat (UGA): 11

Alicia Monson (USA): 10

Margaret Akidor (KEN): 10

Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN): 9

Faith Kipyegon (KEN): 8

Top 8 athletes to compete in the women's 100m Hurdles along with the points

Nia Ali (USA): 25

Tobi Amusan (NGR): 23

Alaysha Johnson (USA): 23

Kendra Harrison: (USA): 20

Tia Jones (USA): 19

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR): 16

Pia Skrzyszowska (POL): 16

Megan Tapper (JAM): 14

Top 8 athletes to compete in the women's 400m Hurdles along with the points

Femke Bol (NED): 32

Rushell Clayton (JAM): 30

Janieve Russell (JAM): 23

Shamier Little (USA): 21

Gianna Woodruff (PAN):16

Viktoriya Tkachuk (UKR): 15

Anna Ryzhykova (UKR): 14

Ayomide Folorunso (ITA): 13

Top 10 athletes to compete in the women's 3000m Steeplechase along with the points

Beatrice Chepkeoch (KEN): 32

Sembo Almayew (ETH): 2

Jackline Chepkoech (KEN): 17

Zerfe Wondemagegn (ETH): 17

Winfred Mutile Yavi (BRN): 16

Faith Cherotich (KEN): 12

Maruša Mismas Zrimsek (SLO): 10

Courtney Wayment (USA): 6

Marwa Bouzayani (TUN): 6

Peruth Chemutai (UGA):6

Top 6 athletes to compete in the women's High Jump along with the points

Iryna Gerashchenko (UKR): 34

Nicola Olyslagers (AUS): 31

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR): 28

Angelina Topic (SRB): 25

Yuliia Levchenko (UKR): 19

Morgan Lake (GBR):19

Top 6 athletes to compete in the women's Pole Vault along with the points

Katie Moon (USA): 37

Tina Šutej (SLO): 26

Wilma Murto (FIN ): 23

Nina Kennedy (AUS): 23

Sandi Morris (USA): 17

Roberta Bruni (ITA): 13

Top 6 athletes to compete in the women's Long Jump along with the points

Larissa Iapichino (ITA): 24

Ivana Vuleta (SRB): 24

Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA): 20

Brooke Buschkuehl (AUS): 17

Ese Brume (NGR): 16

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (UKR): 14

Top 6 athletes to compete in the women's Triple Jump along with the points

Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB): 26

Yulimar Rojas (VEN): 24

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (UKR): 23

Shanieka Ricketts (JAM): 22

Liadagmis Povea (CUB): 16

Thea Lafond (DMA): 14

Top 6 athletes to compete in the women's Shot Put along with the points

Auriol Dongmo (POR): 20

Maggie Ewen (USA): 13

Sarah Mitton (CAN): 12

Chase Ealey (USA): 12

Danniel Thomas-Dodd (JAM): 11

Sara Gambetta (GER): 10

Top 6 athletes to compete in the women's Discuss Throw along with the points

Sandra Perkovic (CRO): 28

Valarie Allman (USA): 23

Jorinde Van Klinken (NED): 18

Claudine Vita (GER): 16

Kristin Pudenz (GER): 16

Bin Feng (CHN): 15

Top 6 athletes to compete in the women's Javelin Throw along with the points

Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN): 23

Mackenzie Little (AUS): 17

Kelsey-Lee Barber (AUS): 12

Liveta Jasuinaite (LTU): 11

Tori Peeters (NZL): 6

Līna Muze-Sirma (LAT): 6