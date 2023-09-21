Diamond League Series 2024: Calendar, Schedule, Venue and More

The 2023 Diamond League Series concluded in Eugene, Oregon, after 13 meetings of the series. Starting on May 5, 2023, in Doha, Qatar, the 2023 series ended at Hayward Field with the final leg held on two days i.e. September 16 and 17, 2023.

The 2024 Series will begin with its first meeting at the Xiamen meeting in Erget Stadium, China. The host country for the 2023 league finals, Eugene, will again host the Prefontaine Classic on May 25, 2024.

Belgium will host the Memorial Van Damme, the final leg of the 2024 series in the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on September 13 and 14, 2024.

The list of all the meetings, schedules, venues is given below.

20 APR 2024 -Xiamen Diamond League -Erget Stadium, Xiamen (CHN)

24 APR 2024 - Shanghai Diamond League - Shanghai Stadium - Shanghai (CHN)

10 MAY 2024 - Doha Diamond League - Doha (QAT)

19 MAY 2024 - Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de RabaT - Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah - Rabat (MAR)

25 MAY 2024 - Prefontaine Classic - Hayward Field - Oregon (Eugene)

3O MAY 2024 - Bislett Games - Bislett Stadion - Oslo (NOR)

02 JUN 2024B - BAUHAUS-Galan - Olympiastadion - Stockholm (SWE)

07 JUL 2024 - Meeting de Paris - Stade Charlety - Paris (FRA)

12 JUL 2024 - Herculis - Stade Loius II - Monaco (MON)

20 JUL 2024 - London Athletics Meet - Olympic Stadium - London (GBR)

22 AUG 2024 - Athletissima - Stade Olympique de la Pontaise - Lausanne (SUI)

25 AUG 2024 - Kamila Skolimowska Memorial - Stadion Slaski - Chorzow (POL)

29 AUG 2024 - Golden Gala - Stadio Olimpico - Roma (ITA)

05 SEP 2024 - Weltklasse - Zurich (SUI)

13 – 14 SEP 2024 - Memorial Van Damme -Boudewijnstadion - Bruxelles (BEL)

Noteworthy moments at the Prefontaine Classic: 2023 Diamond League Finals

Femke Bol wins the 400m Hurdles at the Prefontaine Classic: 2023 Diamond League at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon

The 2023 Diamond League finals witnessed some power-packed performances from the athletes. On Day 1 of the event, Christian Coleman surpassed the world champion, Noah Lyles to clock an impressive 9.83 seconds, equaling the world lead set by Lyles in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Shericka Jackson left the world champion, Sha'Carri Richardson behind in the women's 100m recording a spectacular 10.70 seconds. Katie Moon secured the top position in the women's pole vault, scaling an impressive height of 4.86m.

Day 2 witnessed the most anticipated events, the men's and women's 200m final with the world champion Jackson claiming the top position by clocking 21.57 seconds. Andre De Grasse won the men's 200m by Bednarek Kenneth and Knighton Erriyon.