Dina Asher-Smith reacts to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce setting a new personal best record 

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently became the fastest woman alive after finishing the 100m race in 10.63 seconds at the Olympic Destiny Series 3 meeting in Kingston. She is now only 0.14 seconds behind the world record set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1998.

British sprinter and 2019 World Championships silver-medallist of the women's 100m event Dina Asher-Smith was delighted after Shelly-Ann's achievement. She believes the Jamaican's performance will only set the bar higher ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking during the pre-event press conference at the 2021 Golden Gala Diamond League in Florence, Dina Asher-Smith said:

"Shelly-Ann (Fraser-Pryce) is absolutely amazing. When I got the message (she broke her personal best record), I told her that it feels amazing. The coach sent me the video and told me to look at her legs and her speed. 'This is how I want your legs to be.' Of course, I am competitive. But you can't ignore the fact that Shelly-Ann is an amazing athlete. I was really happy for her. It's a summation of her whole career to run that time."

I need a couple of warmups to enter the Olympics in the best possible shape: Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith recently qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the women's 100m event by posting a time of 10.92 seconds in Holland (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Covid-19 pandemic curtailed the 2020 athletics season and Dina Asher-Smith hardly saw any action. However, she started 2021 with a bang by winning the women's 100m race at the Gateshead Grand Prix and the FBK Games last month.

"Definitely, I am getting in the swing of things. Racing is a skill. It is not like you forget about it. But with me, I need a couple of warmups to get at the Olympics in the best possible shape. But 100%, there is some rust to get rid of," said the British sprinter.

In cold and rainy conditions, Dina Asher-Smith and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce locked horns at the 2021 Gateshead Grand Prix in the women's 100m race. Dina emerged first with a time of 11.35 seconds while Shelly-Ann finished fourth.

Shelly-Ann won't be in action at the 2021 Golden Gala Diamond League meeting on Thursday as she prepares for the Jamaican Olympic Trials scheduled for later this month. Dina is the favorite to clinch gold in the women's 200m sprint event.

