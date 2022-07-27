Disappointed Neeraj Chopra pens down a heartfelt note for having to opt out of the CWG 2022 

Defending Champion Neeraj Chopra expressed his disappointment following the injury setback ahead of the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).

The 2020 Olympic champion has been ruled out of the quadrennial showpiece event after being advised to rest for 20 days due to an injury during the 2022 World Athletics Championships (WAC).

The javelin ace created history by becoming the second Indian to win a medal at the WAC after long jumper Anju Bobby George won bronze in 2003 in Paris. The Haryana-born athlete hurled the javelin to a distance of 88.13 meters in his fourth attempt to win the silver medal.

A gold medalist at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast, Neeraj Chopra was expected to be the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent in Birmingham. He reacted after being ruled out of CWG 2022, via his social media platforms. The post read:

"I'm extremely disappointed to inform you all that I will not be able to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships."

“... I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation. I am especially disappointed about losing out on the opportunity to be Team India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, an honour I was looking forward to having in a few day's time."

He further added:

“For now, I will focus on my rehabilitation and hope to be back in action very soon. I would like to thank the entire country for all the love and support I've received over the past few days, and urge you all to join me in cheering on my fellow Team India athletes in Birmingham over the coming weeks. Jai Hind.”

Neeraj Chopra's incredible 2022 season so far:

The 2020 Olympic javelin champion has been on a record-breaking spree throughout the 2022 season.

1.The 24-year-old made a remarkable return to the competitive arena after a 10-month long hiatus to shatter his own national record mark on June 14.

Chopra hurled the javelin to a distance of 89.30m in his second attempt at the Paavo Nurmi Games to win a silver medal. Along the way, he bettered his previous best of 88.07m, recorded last year at a domestic event in Patiala, Punjab.

2.India's golden boy then won a gold medal at the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland with a best throw of 86.69m in the men's javelin throw event, on June 18.

3. He displayed yet another remarkable performance to win a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League Meet in Stockholm, where he shattered his own national record. He produced a massive 89.94m throw to register a new national record on June 30.

Thank you to everyone at home and at Hayward Field for your support. Struggled a bit with the conditions, but extremely happy to win a 🥈medal for India at the #WCHOregon22 . Congratulations to Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch on an incredible competition.Thank you to everyone at home and at Hayward Field for your support. Struggled a bit with the conditions, but extremely happy to win a 🥈medal for India at the #WCHOregon22. Congratulations to Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch on an incredible competition.Thank you to everyone at home and at Hayward Field for your support. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/co2mGrx3Em

4. Neeraj finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters to win the historic silver medal with a best throw of 88.13m in the men's javelin throw final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday (July 24).

However, a "minor" groin strain has now forced him to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games, which also means that Neeraj Chopra will not be able to defend his title at the colossal event.

