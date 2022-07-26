"Tell me your heart has broken equally bad" - Twitter reacts after Neeraj Chopra is set to miss Commonwealth Games 2022

With just two days left until the Commonwealth Games 2022, defending Champion Neeraj Chopra, an overwhelming gold medal favorite, has pulled out of the quadrennial showpiece event due to an injury.
Neeraj bagged a gold medal in the 2018 edition of the Games held in Gold Coast Australia, becoming the first ever Indian javelin thrower to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal.
The 24-year-old sustained an injury during the recently concluded 2022 World Athletics Championships (WAC). He finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters to win the silver medal with a best throw of 88.13m in the men's javelin throw finals at the WAC.
Speaking about Neeraj Chopra's injury, Rajeev Mehta, the IOA secretary general, said:
"Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth games as his fitness is not 100%. He has spoken to me on the same and has been advised 20 days rest."
Twitteratis hearbroken as Golden boy Neeraj Chopra pulls out of the CWG 2022 due to injury:
Neeraj Chopra has been advised to rest for 20 days after sustaining an injury during his historic silver medal-winning stint at the Worlds. It is a massive setback for the Indian contingent as their biggest medal hope has opted out of the Games.
Here are a few reactions from sporting enthusiasts:
CWG 2022: Indian athletics squad
While Neeraj's injury is a massive blow to India's medal hopes at CWG 2022, the Indian athletics squad sure boasts of some big names who could throw their hat in the mix for medal spots.
Here is the full athletics squad:
Men: Avinash Sable - men’s 3000m steeplechase, Nitender Rawat - men’s marathon, M Sreeshankar - men’s long Jump, Muhammed Anees Yahiya - men’s long Jump, Abdulla Aboobacker - men’s triple jump, Praveen Chithravel - men’s triple jump, Eldhose Paul - men’s triple jump, DP Manu - men’s javelin throw, Rohit Yadav - men’s javelin throw
Sandeep Kumar - men’s 10km race walk, Amit Khatri - men’s 10km race walk, Tejaswin Shankar - men’s high jump, Amoj Jacob - men’s 4x400m relay, Noah Nirmal Tom - men’s 4x400m relay, Muhammed Ajmal - men’s 4x400m relay, Naganathan Pandi - men’s 4x400m relay, Rajesh Ramesh - men’s 4x400m relay
Women: Jyothi Yarraji - women’s 100m hurdles, Ancy Sojan - women’s long jump, Manpreet Kaur - women’s shot put, Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - women’s discus throw, Seema Punia - women’s discus throw, Annu Rani - women’s javelin throw, Shilpa Rani - women’s javelin throw, Manju Bala Singh - women’s hammer throw, Sarita Romit Singh - women’s hammer throw, Bhawna Jat - women’s 10km race walk, Priyanka Goswami - women’s 10km race walk, Hima Das - women’s 4x100m relay, Dutee Chand - women’s 4x100m relay, Srabani Nanda - women’s 4x100m relay, MV Jilna - women’s 4x100m relay, NS Simi - women’s 4x100m relay
