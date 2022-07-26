Create
"Tell me your heart has broken equally bad" - Twitter reacts after Neeraj Chopra is set to miss Commonwealth Games 2022

Defending Champion Neeraj Chopra pulls out of CWG 2022
Aishwarya Kasibhatla


Modified Jul 26, 2022 02:28 PM IST

With just two days left until the Commonwealth Games 2022, defending Champion Neeraj Chopra, an overwhelming gold medal favorite, has pulled out of the quadrennial showpiece event due to an injury.

Neeraj bagged a gold medal in the 2018 edition of the Games held in Gold Coast Australia, becoming the first ever Indian javelin thrower to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The 24-year-old sustained an injury during the recently concluded 2022 World Athletics Championships (WAC). He finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters to win the silver medal with a best throw of 88.13m in the men's javelin throw finals at the WAC.

Speaking about Neeraj Chopra's injury, Rajeev Mehta, the IOA secretary general, said:

"Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth games as his fitness is not 100%. He has spoken to me on the same and has been advised 20 days rest."

Twitteratis hearbroken as Golden boy Neeraj Chopra pulls out of the CWG 2022 due to injury:

Neeraj Chopra has been advised to rest for 20 days after sustaining an injury during his historic silver medal-winning stint at the Worlds. It is a massive setback for the Indian contingent as their biggest medal hope has opted out of the Games.

Here are a few reactions from sporting enthusiasts:

#NeerajChopra has been ruled out of the #CommonwealthGames. He underwent an MRI scan for a groin injury after the World Championships and has been advised a month's rest. #CWG2022
Update: #NeerajChopra has withdrawn from the @birminghamcg22. The JSW Sports family wishes him a speedy recovery. #BetterEveryDay 🇮🇳 twitter.com/weareteamindia…
Ek Gold gya hath se 🥺💔#NeerajChopra https://t.co/dbQNqauyJW
Unfortunately, Neeraj Chopra is ruled out from CWG due to an injury.We all proud of you @Neeraj_chopra1 ❤️
It's a huge blow for our India 🥺💔.... we've missed a medal. Get well soon Neeraj Bhaiya. Come back stronger 💪.#NeerajChopra #CWG2022 https://t.co/1GHlYA8oqI
India have already lost a medal at the #CWG2022 #NeerajChopra 💔
@BoriaMajumdar @Neeraj_chopra1 @RevSportz Neeraj ji is the champion , a true King. Ofcourse,he ll b fine soon 💪
Tell me your heart has broken equally bad after getting to know that Neeraj Chopra will not be competing in the upcoming commonwealth games at Birmingham. It straightaway means one gold less for India 🇮🇳.
@OlympicKhel @Neeraj_chopra1 @WeAreTeamIndia Get well soon ️💐❤️Champ.. @Neeraj_chopra1 ji..Your health is more important than anything.. You give your best in every competition.. so you have to be fit for that too, right. So Don't worry about anything.. We all are with you.. 💪😇 #StayStrong #StayPositive
Neeraj Chopra is out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to the injury he picked up during the World Athletics Championships. Chopra picked up a groin injury during his historic silver medal win at the Worlds on Sunday and has been advised a month's rest. #NeerajChopra https://t.co/XdgvcYD5aB
No Neeraj Chopra at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Pulls out due to injury concerns. Huge blow to India.#CommonwealthGames2022
@OlympicKhel @Neeraj_chopra1 @WeAreTeamIndia Great decision, he needs to be fit for asian games as a gold 🥇 there offer a direct entry into olympics... Cwg has no value.
विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में देश के लिए रजत जीतने वाले नीरज चोपड़ा कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स से बाहर हो गए हैं। चोट के कारण उन्होंने कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स नहीं खेलने का फैसला किया है।--#NeerajChopra
#CommonwealthGames2022 नहीं खेल पाएँगे गोल्डन बॉय #NeerajChopra @Breaking
Get well soon Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 !!! Huge blow for us!!! twitter.com/Sportskeeda/st…
Big blow: India's #NeerajChopra to miss Commonwealth Games due to injury!
🇮🇳 Our champion @Neeraj_chopra1 will miss out on the Commonwealth Games due to an injury he sustained at the World Athletics Championships. 🙌 Wishing him a speedy recovery!#NeerajChopra #B2022 #WCHOregon2022 #JavelinThrow #BharatArmy
Neeraj Chopra will skip CWG due to injury... Get recover soon hero! https://t.co/oIKJtN3XxT
Heal and get healthy @Neeraj_chopra1 Neeraj Chopra has confirmed that he cannot make @birminghamcg22 as he is carrying an injury
#BreakingNews- @Neeraj_chopra1 won’t be able to make it to the @birminghamcg22 due to his injury . All of India will miss him. Get well soon #champion https://t.co/ppSzVu8GAl
Big set-back for India. Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham due to an injury. The reigning Olympic, CWG and Asian Games champion in the javelin won't be defending his title in Birmingham. #NeerajChopra #CWG2022 #Indiaatcwg https://t.co/XNMMPj4uOM
Neeraj Chopra will not be defending his crown at the 2022 Commonwealth Games!He has been ruled out due to fitness concerns after an injury during the World Championships.#CWG2022
Big blow to @WeAreTeamIndia as Neeraj Chopra is ruled out of @birminghamcg22 due to a groin injury that he suffered at the world athletics championship.#NeerajChopra #Birmingham2022 #CWG22
Our Olympic Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 will not be defending his title at @birminghamcg22 due to concerns regarding his fitness. We wish him a speedy recovery & are supporting him in these challenging times.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeareTeamIndia https://t.co/pPg7SYlrSm
Neeraj Chopra will skip CWG due to injury... Get recover soon hero! https://t.co/oIKJtN3XxT
Ohh shit!! Get well soon @Neeraj_chopra1 !! Your injury is really scary for us. twitter.com/SamreenRazz/st…
Big Jolt to India Neeraj Chopra ruled out of CWG 2022 due to Injury#NeerajChopra #CWG2022

CWG 2022: Indian athletics squad

While Neeraj's injury is a massive blow to India's medal hopes at CWG 2022, the Indian athletics squad sure boasts of some big names who could throw their hat in the mix for medal spots.

Here is the full athletics squad:

Men: Avinash Sable - men’s 3000m steeplechase, Nitender Rawat - men’s marathon, M Sreeshankar - men’s long Jump, Muhammed Anees Yahiya - men’s long Jump, Abdulla Aboobacker - men’s triple jump, Praveen Chithravel - men’s triple jump, Eldhose Paul - men’s triple jump, DP Manu - men’s javelin throw, Rohit Yadav - men’s javelin throw

Sandeep Kumar - men’s 10km race walk, Amit Khatri - men’s 10km race walk, Tejaswin Shankar - men’s high jump, Amoj Jacob - men’s 4x400m relay, Noah Nirmal Tom - men’s 4x400m relay, Muhammed Ajmal - men’s 4x400m relay, Naganathan Pandi - men’s 4x400m relay, Rajesh Ramesh - men’s 4x400m relay

Women: Jyothi Yarraji - women’s 100m hurdles, Ancy Sojan - women’s long jump, Manpreet Kaur - women’s shot put, Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - women’s discus throw, Seema Punia - women’s discus throw, Annu Rani - women’s javelin throw, Shilpa Rani - women’s javelin throw, Manju Bala Singh - women’s hammer throw, Sarita Romit Singh - women’s hammer throw, Bhawna Jat - women’s 10km race walk, Priyanka Goswami - women’s 10km race walk, Hima Das - women’s 4x100m relay, Dutee Chand - women’s 4x100m relay, Srabani Nanda - women’s 4x100m relay, MV Jilna - women’s 4x100m relay, NS Simi - women’s 4x100m relay

