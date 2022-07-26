Why is Neeraj Chopra not participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022?

World Championship silver medalist and defending Commonwealth Games champion Neeraj Chopra will not be in action at CWG 2022 in Birmingham due to an injury.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed the development through social media on July 26.

"Our Olympic Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 will not be defending his title at @birminghamcg22 due to concerns regarding his fitness. We wish him a speedy recovery & are supporting him in these challenging times," IOA tweeted.

According to sources, Neeraj Chopra underwent some scans and was advised bed rest for close to four weeks, ruling him out of the mega event.

"Team India javelin thrower Mr. Neeraj Chopra had called me earlier today from the US to convey his inability to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to fitness concerns. Following his participation in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Mr. Chopra had an MRI scan done on Monday and, based on it, he has been advised a month’s rest by his medical team," Rajeev Mehta said of the development.

Neeraj was also India's flag-bearer for CWG 2022.

Neeraj Chopra injured at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra felt some discomfort in his right upper leg region after the fourth and fifth throws in the recently concluded World Athletics Championships.

Speaking about the injury later, Neeraj dismissed fears at the time and said he would know the exact status the following day. He said he had his knee strapped and admitted that he could not put much effort into his throws after feeling any discomfort.

The World Championship silver medalist hoped that it wouldn't be any serious, but sadly that wasn't the case.

This is the second time an injury has hampered Neeraj Chopra's career. Three years ago, the ace athlete sustained an elbow injury that put him out of action for more than a year.

Neeraj has been extremely careful in handling his body and has never taken a half-chance with any niggles since the elbow injury.

Indian athletics team for CWG 2022

The following athletes, sans Neeraj, will represent India at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

Men:

Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees (long jump), Praveen Chitravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul (all triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shotput)*, DP Manu, Rohit Yadav (all javelin), Sandeep Kumar, Amit Kharti (race walking), Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay).

Women:

Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Ancy Sojan (long jump), Manpreet Kaur (shotput), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, Seema Punia (discus)*, Annu Rani, Shilpa Rani (javelin), Manju Bala and Sarita Singh (hammer throw), Bhawana Jat, Priyanka Goswami (race walking), Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, MV Jilna, NS Simi (4x100m relay)

