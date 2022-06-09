India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom, from July 28 to August 8.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be India's 18th appearance in the show-piece event.

Athletes have been going through the rigors of qualifying for CWG 2022 by bringing out their best in qualifying tournaments. India has always been a force to reckon with in the Commonwealth Games and the upcoming Birmingham edition of the CWG will be no different.

Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

(The list will be updated as and when players qualify for the event)

BADMINTON

The Indian badminton players were selected after a round of selection trials in New Delhi.

Men:

Lakshya Sen

Kidambi Srikanth

Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

B Sumeeth Reddy

Women:

PV Sindhu

Ashwini Ponnappa

Aakarshi Kashyap

Treesa Jolly

Gayatri Gopichand

BOXING

The boxing trials were held by the Boxing Federation of India in Patiala earlier this year.

Shiva Thapa (63.5kg)

Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg)

Amit Panghal (51kg)

Rohit Tokas (67 kg)

Sumit Kundu (75 kg)

Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg)

Sanjeet Kumar (92 kg)

Sagar (+92 kg)

CRICKET

The Indian women's cricket team has qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022. They will play against Australia, Pakistan and Barbados in the league phase before moving on to the knock-outs.

HOCKEY

The Indian men's and women's teams have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 by virtue of their FIH rankings. They will play against Ghana, England, Canada and Wales in the league phase.

Initially, Hockey India wanted to send their reserve teams for the Commonwealth Games 2022 as there was less turn-around time between the CWG 2022 and the Asian Games. Now, with the Asian Games postponed to 2023, the Indian hockey teams at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will include the best of youth and experienced players.

TABLE TENNIS

The Indian table tennis team for the CWG 2022 was chosen after a week-long camp at the Dravid-Padukone Academy in Bengaluru. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the affairs of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has chosen an eight-member Indian team and two reserve players for the CWG 2022. The players were chosen on the basis of their ranking.

Men:

Achanta Sharath Kamal

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Harmeet Desai

Sanil Shetty

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra. (PC: Getty Images)

Women:

Manika Batra

Reeth Rishya

Sreeja Akula

Diya Chitale

Manush Shah (men's) and Swastika Ghosh (women's) have been named as replacement players.

MARATHON

The following athletes have qualified for the Games.

Nitendra Singh Rawat

Anish Thapa Magar

Anil Kumar Singh

Ashish Kumar

AB Belliappa

Kalidas Laxman Hirave

WEIGHTLIFTING

The following players have been selected for the Commonwealth Games 2022 after a round of selection trials. The 12-member contingent will be one to look out for at the Games.

Men:

Sanket Mahadev (55kg)

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (55kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg)

Achinta Sheuli(73kg)

Ajay Singh (81kg)

Vikas Thakur (96kg)

Ragala Venkat Rahul (+96kg)

India's Mirabai Chanu. (PC: Getty Images)

Women:

Mirabai Chanu (49kg)

Bindyarani Devi (55kg)

Popy Hazarika (59kg)

Usha Kumara (87kg)

Purnima Pandey (+87kg)

WRESTLING

The following grapplers have made the cut for the Commonwealth Games 2022 after intense selection trials.

Women:

Pooja Gehlot (50kg)

Vinesh Phogat (53kg)

Anshu Malik (57kg)

Sakshi Malik (62kg)

Divya Kakran (68kg)

Pooja Sihag (76kg)

Men:

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg)

Bajrang Punia (65kg)

Naveen (74kg)

Deepak Punia (86kg)

Deepak (97kg)

Mohit Grewal (125kg)

ATHLETICS

The following athletes have achieved the qualification mark for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in various track and field events. The list is tentative. However, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will take a call on the athletes for the CWG after a selection meeting.

Men’s Long Jump: J. Jeswin Aldrin, M. Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

Women’s Long Jump: Ancy Sojan

Men’s Triple Jump: Eldhose Paul, Karthik Unnikrishnan, Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel

Men’s Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav

Women’s Hammer Throw: Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala Singh

Men's Steeplechase: Avinash Sable

Women's 100m: Dhanalakshmi Sekar

