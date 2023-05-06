Doha Diamond League 2023 results and final leaderboard explored

The Doha leg of the Diamond League 2023 took place on Friday, May 5, at the Qatar Sports Club. The middle eastern stop of the event saw some big names take the podium and bag some crucial points.

US track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson was one name that stood out at the Doha Diamond League. The sprinter won a star-studded women's 100m in the athletics opener.

While Richardson opened the athletics events, Kenya's world and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon closed them in style with a victory in the 1500m. The 29-year-old head home beating Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji with a world lead of 3:58.57.

World 100m champion Fred Kerley registered another Diamond League victory in the 200m. Meanwhile, Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the javelin throw. The star athlete made a stunning first-round effort of 88.67m to beat Czech Jakub Vadlejch (88.63m) and Grenada's two-time world champion Anderson Peters (85.88m).

The Doha leg of the Diamond League concluded on Friday night with world-class performances under its belt.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



The 100m world champion cruises to the win in the men's 200m in a 19.92 season's best.



#DiamondLeague #DohaDL What time is it? @fkerley99 timeThe 100m world champion cruises to the win in the men's 200m in a 19.92 season's best. What time is it? @fkerley99 time 😎The 100m world champion cruises to the win in the men's 200m in a 19.92 season's best. #DiamondLeague #DohaDL https://t.co/2q5kJAnMpf

Doha Diamond League 2023 results

Here are the final leaderboards for the events at Doha Diamond League 2023 (Position, Player, Nationality):

Women's results

Women's 100m Wind: +0.9

1: RICHARDSON Sha'Carri: USA

2: JACKSON Shericka: JAM

3: ASHER-SMITH Dina: GBR

4: TERRY Twanisha: USA

5: HOBBS Zoe: NZL

6: DANIELS Teahna: USA

7: JEFFERSON Melissa: USA

Women's 400m

1: Marileidy PAULINO: DOM

2: Shamier LITTLE: USA

3: Natalia KACZMAREK: POL

4: Sada WILLIAMS: BAR

5: Candice MCLEOD: JAM

6: Stephenie Ann MCPHERSON: JAM

7: Justyna ŚWIĘTY-ERSETIC: POL

Women's 1500m

1: Faith KIPYEGON: KEN

2: Diribe WELTEJI: ETH

3: Freweyni HAILU: ETH

4: Jessica HULL: AUS

5: Abbey CALDWELL: AUS

6: Birke HAYLOM: ETH

7: Hirut MESHESHA: ETH

Women's 100m hurdles Final, Wind: +1.1

1: Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN: PUR

2: Alaysha JOHNSON: USA

3: Nia ALI: USA

4: Megan TAPPER: JAM

5: Tonea MARSHALL: USA

6: Reetta HURSKE: FIN

7: Michelle JENNEKE: AUS

Women's 3000m steeplechase

1: Winfred Mutile YAVI: BRN

2: Sembo ALMAYEW: ETH

3: Faith CHEROTICH: KEN

4: Beatrice CHEPKOECH: KEN

5: Maruša MIŠMAŠ ZRIMŠEK: SLO

6: Zerfe WONDEMAGEGN: ETH

7: Jackline CHEPKOECH: KEN

Women's Pole Vault

1: Katie MOON: USA

2: Tina ŠUTEJ: SLO

3: Sandi MORRIS: USA

4: Aikaterini STEFANIDI: GRE

4: Roberta BRUNI: ITA

6: Bridget WILLIAMS: USA

7: Nina KENNEDY: AUS

Doha Diamond League Men's results

Men's 100m Final 1, Wind: +1.0

1: Jerome BLAKE: CAN

2: Ali Anwar Ali AL BALUSHI: OMA

3: Femi OGUNODE: QAT

4: Tosin OGUNODE: QAT

5: Hussein Ali AL KHAFAJI: IRQ

6: Khalid Wadi ADOUM: QAT

7: Youssef HAMED: QAT

Men's 100m Final 2, Wind: +3.1

1: Nasser Mahmoud MOHAMMED: KSA

2: Saeed AL SAHOTI: QAT

3: Abdelmadjid Mahamat MAHADJIR: QAT

4: Abdullahi SALECK: MRI

5: Abdraman Mahamat KOGNE: QAT

6: Nayef Mubarak AL-RASHIDI: QAT

7: Oumar Doudai ABAKAR: QAT

Men's 200m Final, Wind: +0.3

1: Fred KERLEY: USA

2: Kenneth BEDNAREK: USA

3: Aaron BROWN: CAN

4: Kyree KING: USA

5: Joseph FAHNBULLEH: LBR

6: Andre DE GRASSE: CAN

7: Alexander OGANDO: DOM

Men's 400m National

1: Ashraf Hussen OSMAN: QAT

2: Hussein IBRAHIM ISSAKA: QAT

3: Youssouf ABDEL: QAT

4: Ali MAIZEN: QAT

5: Amar Ebed EBED: QAT

6: Mubarak MUSA: SUD

7: Daoud Ismail Ibrahmin ARMADI: SUD

Men's 800m

1: MOULA Slimane: ALG

2: KISASY Wyclife Kinyamal: KEN

3: SEDJATI Djamel: ALG

4: MURPHY Clayton: USA

5: ZAHAFI Moad: MAR

6: KRAMER Andreas: SWE

7: ENGLISH Mark: IRL

Men's 3000m

1: Lamecha GIRMA: ETH

2: Selemon BAREGA: ETH

3: Berihu AREGAWI: ETH

4: Soufiane EL BAKKALI: MAR

5: Timothy CHERUIYOT: KEN

6: Getnet WALE: ETH

7: Andreas ALMGREN: SWE

Men's 400m hurdles

1: Rai BENJAMIN: USA

2: CJ ALLEN: USA

3: Wilfried HAPPIO: FRA

4: Khallifah ROSSER: USA

5: Trevor BASSITT: USA

6: Sokwakhana ZAZINI: RSA

7: Thomas BARR: IRL

Men's Triple Jump

1: Pedro PICHARDO: POR

2: Hugues Fabrice ZANGO: BUR

3: Andy DÍAZ HERNÁNDEZ: CUB

4: Lázaro MARTÍNEZ: CUB

5: Yaming ZHU: CHN

6: Jah-Nhai PERINCHIEF: BER

7: Emmanuel IHEMEJE: ITA

Men's Discus Throw

1: Kristjan ČEH: SLO

2: Daniel STÅHL: SWE

3: Sam MATTIS: USA

4: Matthew DENNY: AUS

5: Lawrence OKOYE: GBR

6: Simon PETTERSSON: SWE

7: Alin Alexandru FIRFIRICA: ROU

Men's High Jump

1: JuVaughn HARRISON: USA

2: Sanghyeok WOO: KOR

3: Mutaz Essa BARSHIM: QAT

4: Norbert KOBIELSKI: POL

5: Shelby MCEWEN: USA

6: Edgar RIVERA: MEX

7: Thomas CARMOY: BEL

Men's Javelin Throw

1: Neeraj CHOPRA: IND

2: Jakub VADLEJCH: CZE

3: Anderson PETERS: GRN

4: Julian WEBER: GER

5: Andrian MARDARE: MDA

6: Keshorn WALCOTT: TTO

7: Roderick Genki DEAN: JPN

After Doha, the Diamond League 2023 is now headed to Rabat, Morocco for its next stop.

Poll : 0 votes