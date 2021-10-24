Ecuadorian sprinter Álex Quiñónez shot dead in  Guayaquil

Ecuadorian sprinter Álex Quiñónez was found dead on the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador on Friday. Álex breathed his last at the age of 32. Ecuador's Sports Ministry made the announcement on Saturday.
A local newspaper reported that Álex was brutally killed on a street in the northwest section of Guayaquil on Friday. The sprinter died of gunshot wounds alongside his friend Jojairo Arcalla.
The Ecuadorian Olympic Committee in a statement confirmed the death of the sprinter. The cause behind his death has not yet been clarified and no arrests have been made in connection with the case. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Alex, a 200m expert, has several other national records to his name. He holds national records in 60m (6.66s), 100m (10.09s), 200m (19.87s) and 400m (46.28s). He was also a bronze medallist in the 200m race at the 2019 world championships in Doha.
The Equadorian sporting fraternity mourns Álex Quiñónez's death:
Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso after he learned of the incident, issued a statement on saturday that the culprit “will not go unpunished."
"We are very sorry for the painful loss of Álex Quiñónez, father, son, a great sprinter who marked the sport. Our sincere condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace. Those who take the lives of Ecuadorians will not go unpunished. We will act forcefully," tweeted Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso.
The 32-year-old Álex Quiñónez was supposed to be a part of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but was unfortunately suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for breaching the whereabouts rules.
The secretary general of the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee, Andrea Sotomayor, expressed grief about the gruesome killing of the native sprinter.
Andrea Sotomayor took to Twitter and wrote:
"I have no words to express the sadness, helplessness and indignation that overwhelms me. Álex Quiñónez was the synonym of humility and the clearest example of resilience. The loss of him leaves us a pain in the chest. Until when so much evil," wrote Andrea Sotomayor.
