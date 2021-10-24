Ecuadorian sprinter Álex Quiñónez shot dead in  Guayaquil

Ecuadorian sprinter Álex Quiñónez was found dead on the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador on Friday. Álex breathed his last at the age of 32. Ecuador's Sports Ministry made the announcement on Saturday.

A local newspaper reported that Álex was brutally killed on a street in the northwest section of Guayaquil on Friday. The sprinter died of gunshot wounds alongside his friend Jojairo Arcalla.

The Ecuadorian Olympic Committee in a statement confirmed the death of the sprinter. The cause behind his death has not yet been clarified and no arrests have been made in connection with the case. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Alex, a 200m expert, has several other national records to his name. He holds national records in 60m (6.66s), 100m (10.09s), 200m (19.87s) and 400m (46.28s). He was also a bronze medallist in the 200m race at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics World Athletics is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Ecuador's world 200m bronze medallist Alex Quinonez at the age of 32.

The Equadorian sporting fraternity mourns Álex Quiñónez's death:

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso after he learned of the incident, issued a statement on saturday that the culprit “will not go unpunished."

"We are very sorry for the painful loss of Álex Quiñónez, father, son, a great sprinter who marked the sport. Our sincere condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace. Those who take the lives of Ecuadorians will not go unpunished. We will act forcefully," tweeted Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso.

Guillermo Lasso @LassoGuillermo Sentimos mucho la dolorosa pérdida de Alex Quiñónez, padre, hijo, un gran velocista que marcó el deporte. Nuestras más sinceras condolencias a sus seres queridos. Que en paz descanse. Quienes arrebatan la vida de los ecuatorianos no quedarán impunes. Actuaremos con contundencia.

The 32-year-old Álex Quiñónez was supposed to be a part of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but was unfortunately suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for breaching the whereabouts rules.

Andrea Sotomayor @ASotomayorEcu El día que juró regresar al Plan de Alto Rendimiento; y lo hizo.

Campeón Bolivariano 2017

Campeón Sudamericano 2018

Campeón Panamericano 2019

Bronce Mundial

Un error involuntario lo alejó de Tokyo y luego fue excluido del Plan.

Hay cosas que corregir. El día que juró regresar al Plan de Alto Rendimiento; y lo hizo.

Campeón Bolivariano 2017

Campeón Sudamericano 2018

Campeón Panamericano 2019

Bronce Mundial

Un error involuntario lo alejó de Tokyo y luego fue excluido del Plan.

Hay cosas que corregir. https://t.co/QVm7jOmZHl

The secretary general of the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee, Andrea Sotomayor, expressed grief about the gruesome killing of the native sprinter.

Andrea Sotomayor took to Twitter and wrote:

"I have no words to express the sadness, helplessness and indignation that overwhelms me. Álex Quiñónez was the synonym of humility and the clearest example of resilience. The loss of him leaves us a pain in the chest. Until when so much evil," wrote Andrea Sotomayor.

Andrea Sotomayor @ASotomayorEcu No tengo palabras para expresar la tristeza, impotencia e indignación que me embarga.

Álex Quiñónez era el sinónimo de humildad y el más claro ejemplo de resiliencia.

Su pérdida nos deja un dolor en el pecho.

Hasta cuándo tanta maldad!!! No tengo palabras para expresar la tristeza, impotencia e indignación que me embarga.

Álex Quiñónez era el sinónimo de humildad y el más claro ejemplo de resiliencia.

Su pérdida nos deja un dolor en el pecho.

Hasta cuándo tanta maldad!!!

