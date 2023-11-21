Elaine Thompson-Herah shares motivational message as she aims to win gold at Paris 2024

Elaine Thompson-Herah displayed an incredible performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by clinching three gold medals. However, her pursuit for victory doesn't end there as she has set her sights on another triple gold at the Olympics.

Thompson-Herah clinched three gold medals in Tokyo including a gold in the women's 100m, clocking an impressive 10.61 seconds. She left behind fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, who clocked 10.74 seconds and 10.76 seconds respectively. Further, she bagged another gold in the 200m by defeating Christine Mboma and Gabby Thomas. She clocked an impressive time of 21.53 seconds.

The 31-year-old, along with her Jamaican squad, including Fraser-Pryce, Briana Williams, and Shericka Jackson, left behind the American and the United Kingdom squad to secure a victory in the women's 4x100m relay race. She ran an exceptional second leg and earned the lead for her team before passing on the baton to Fraser-Pryce.

Thompson-Herah will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has aimed to repeat history. She shared an inspirational note on her social media hinting at her historic goal.

"Out of difficulties grow miracles. Happy Monday," Thompson-Herah wrote.

"roadtoparis2024#thejourney#myfaith#believe#preseverance#dedication#pride#champion#triplegold#history," she hinted at her goal for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Elaine Thompson-Herah to train under Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's coach after her split with former coach

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica celebrates a new Games Record next to the time board after winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The Jamaican sprinter, Elaine Thompson-Herah, announced her split with former coach Shanikie Osbourne earlier this month. The five-time Olympic gold medalist will train under Reynaldo Walcott ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Thompson-Herah will resume her training with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce eight months ahead of the Paris Games. The 31-year-old parted ways with her former coach because of the extremely excessive terms put forward by him, as per her management team.

Walcott has been training Fraser-Pryce since the 2020 season. After defending her title in the 100m and 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she will train under Walcott to defend the title for the second time.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist failed in qualifications to compete in the 100m and 200m events at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest due to her season battered by injuries, including an Achilles issue. Undeterred by the injury, she still competed in the women's 4x100m relay and secured a silver medal with the team.