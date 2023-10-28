Eliud Kipchoge pens message as Nike honors Kenyan with a statue and a track field named after him

The world’s greatest marathoner, Eliud Kipchoge, recently penned a heartwarming note for its long-time sponsor, Nike, for this wonderful gesture.

The 48-year-old was recently honored by the sports brand with a track named after him at the Nike European Headquarters, along with his statue.

Eliud Kipchoge and Nike have been partners for the last 20 years. During their ongoing partnership, the duo released multiple shoes and athleisure in the sports market. It provided Kipchoge with well-deserved fame and the opportunity to create an impact on his fans.

Honoring their partnership, Nike recently unveiled the Eliud Kipchoge Track at the Nike European Headquarters in the Netherlands. Moreover, they created Kipchoge’s statue at the Nike headquarters in Beaverton.

Elated by the brand’s grand gesture, Kipchoge shared pictures from the event on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page and also penned a heartfelt note to express his gratitude.

Kipchoge wrote:

“Twenty years ago, Nike and I became partners in running. Since 2003, Nike has played a crucial role in my career, providing inspiration and innovation. Together, we've brought these elements to every athlete in the world.”

Furthermore, the Kenyan long-distance runner shared about the event that made him feel extremely honored:

“Monday was a special celebration as we unveiled the Eliud Kipchoge Track at the Nike European Headquarters in the Netherlands, while at the same time, Nike revealed a statue of me at the headquarters in Beaverton. Thank you @Nike for the great partnership, together we run as one.”

Eliud Kipchoge’s achievements over the years

Kipchoge at 2023 BMW Berlin-Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge might be known as the greatest marathon runner of all time, but he did not follow the marathon professionally until 1999.

Eventually, after meeting his trainer, Patrick Sang, a former Olympic medalist, in 2001, the Kenyan athlete began to enter marathons professionally.

In 2002, he cleared the Kenyan trials for the 2002 IAAF World Cross Country Championships junior race.

In that championship, he managed to come fifth and was also part of the Kenyan junior team that won gold. Eventually, he began to specialize in the 5000m and 3000m races.

In fact, he won the world championships in 2003 and 2007 in the 5000-meter race. Kipchoge also achieved the World Indoor Championships in the 3000m race.

Nevertheless, he achieved a bronze medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics and a silver medal in the 5000-meter race at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He also boasts two gold medals in marathon events at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Moreover, after collaborating with Nike in 2003, he unlocked several achievements at reputed marathons around the world.

Eliud Kipchoge is the only man in history to have won the Berlin Marathon five times. He also won the London Marathon four times.