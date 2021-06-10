Estonian javelin ace Magnus Kirt pulls out of Tokyo Olympics due to serious leg injury

Estonian javelin ace Margus Kirt has pulled out of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to a leg injury. The decision was taken in consultation with the doctors treating Magnus Kirt. With Magnus Kirt pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics, it comes as a sigh of relief for the rest of the javelin aspirants in Tokyo.

31-year-old Magnus Kirt’s tryst with injury started in 2019 during the World Championships in Doha, where he won silver with a 86.21m throw. He injured his shoulder during the competition but the treatment went according to plan.

However, a serious leg injury last December during a training camp in Tenerife, Spain played spoilsport for Magnus Kirt. Having already missed a majority of 2020 fixing his shoulder, the leg injury made him sit out of further action ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. He has been completely out of action for nearly a year and a half now.

Magnus Kirt needs four more weeks of complete rest

Magnus Kirt suffered a fatigue fracture in his heel which usually takes at least six to eight months to heal. However, after recent tests, doctors stated that they are unsure at the moment whether the fracture has healed completely and Magnus Kirt needs complete rest for another four weeks.

“In this state, going to the Tokyo Olympics would be nothing more than just participating. I haven’t been able to compete for a year and a half,” Magnus Kirt said in a press statement, released by the Estonian Olympic Committee.

Kirt has promised to get back to action as soon as possible.

“From an athlete’s point of view, giving up the Olympics is one of the most difficult decisions in life, but there are no other options. However, this does not mean that I will give up, I have trained a lot and I hope that I will be able to compete this year, because I am in good physical shape,” Magnus Kirt added.

Magnus Kirt, who has breached the 90m-mark only once twice in his career, was touted as one of the better athletes with a chance to finish on the Tokyo Olympics podium. His 90.61m at the 2019 Kuortane Games is also an Estonian national record.

However, his absence in Tokyo will provide hope for the likes of Johannes Vetter, Thomas Rohler, Andreas Hofmann (all Germany), Julius Yego (Kenya), Anderson Peters (Grenada) and Neeraj Chopra (India).

Edited by Diptanil Roy