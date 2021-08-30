Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw improves women’s world half marathon record, breaks 64-minute barrier 

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw on Sunday became the first woman to break the 64-minute barrier for a half marathon (21km), a world record at the Antrim Coast half marathon event in Larne, Northern Ireland.

Yalemzerf clocked 1:03:43 seconds at the Antrim Coast half marathon, to improve the previous world record of 1:04:02 seconds by 19 seconds.

“This was a dream come true for me. I have tried twice before to break the world record but it didn’t happen, but I’m so happy it happened on Sunday in Larne,” Yalemzerf said in a post-race interaction with World Athletics.

The Ethiopian ran the Antrim Coast half marathon at a blistering pace. She won the race by a big margin of six minutes.

Kenya’s Vane Nyaboke was second with a time of 1:09:44 seconds while Britain’s Rose Harvey clocked 1:10:28 seconds to win third place.

In April this year Kenya’s world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich set the previous world half marathon record of 1:04:02 seconds in Istanbul. Yehualaw finished second in Istanbul. She had clocked 1:04:40 seconds.

How Yehualaw won the race

In Sunday’s race, Yehualaw was supported by two pace makers, --- Roy Hoornweg and Mohamed Ali. Yehualaw went through the first 5km mark in 15:05.6 seconds and reached the 10km mark in 30:22.0 seconds.

Yehualaw passed the 15km mark in 45:24.2 seconds and looked on course for a new world record. She continued to push hard in the closing stages of the race to cross the finish line in 1:03:43 seconds, to break the 64 minute barrier.

Yehualaw missed the Tokyo Olympic Games as she finished fourth in the Ethiopian Trials in women’s 10,000m event.

She finished third at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia last October.

It was an Ethiopian double in Larne's half marathon race as Jemal Yimer won a close men’s race in 1:00:29 seconds ahead of compatriot Tesfahun Akalnew, who clocked 1:00:30 seconds. Kenya's Shadrack Kimining clocked 1:00:31 seconds to win third position.

Also Read: 2021 Paralympics: Indian compound archer's Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Balyan crashed out of mixed team event

Edited by Diptanil Roy