Prefontaine Classic 2021: Sha’Carri Richardson set for comeback, will challenge Olympic champion Elaine Thompson at Eugene Diamond League

Sha’Carri Richardson is all set to return to the tracks at the Eugene Diamond League after missing out on what would have been her first Olympic Games. What makes her comeback even more interesting is the fact, she’ll challenge Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Jamaican legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100m event.

Sha’Carria Richardson, 21, made headlines at the US Olympic trials in June when she blew away the 100-meter field with a scintillating performance. She was dubbed one of the favorites for a podium finish in Tokyo. However, she failed to participate in the Summer Gamess after failing a drug test.

The US prodigy tested positive for marijuana usage, which is banned by the World Anti-Doping Association. Sha’Carri Richardson's trials result was disqualified and she was suspended from participating at the Games.

In addition to challenging Shelly-Ann and Thompson in 100m, Sha’Carri Richardson will also be eyeing a podium in the star-studded 200m line-up. She will compete against Allyson Felix, Dina Asher-Smith and Marie-Josée Ta Lou.

Having missed out on a shot at Olympic gold, the Diamond Trophy is now Sha’Carri Richardson's only chance at a major international title in 2021.

How to watch Sha’Carri Richardson’s race live?

Friday 11:40pm ET - www.usatf.tv

Saturday 4:00pm ET – Peacock

Saturday 4:30pm ET - NBC

Men’s Sprint to become a battleground

If the women’s 100m will not be enough to give them an adrenaline rush, wait for the men’s sprint event to begin. The men’s 100 will have a host of Olympic medallists raring to set the track on fire.

200m gold medalist Andre De Grasse takes on Fred Kerley, who edged him to a silver medal in the 100m in Tokyo. Ronnie Baker and Trayvon Bromell will be looking to make up for the Olympic disappointment by resuming their title charge in the Wanda Diamond League. Bromell picked up his first Diamond League win at Gateshead just before the Olympics, while Baker has two wins on the circuit so far this year.

