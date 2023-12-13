"Every move is calculated, smart" - Michael Johnson reacts to Noah Lyles targeting four gold medals in Paris 2024

Track and Field legend Michael Johnson recently reacted to Noah Lyles’ statement on targeting four gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lyles excited his fans with his decision to enter a new category. However, the 26-year-old was also mocked by a section of fans. Defending the athlete on social media, Michael Johnson showed trust in him.

Noah Lyles made history at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. He won not one but three gold medals at a single world championship. The American athlete defended his dominance in the 200m race for the third time. Moreover, he bagged gold medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay races. After having a wonderful run at this year’s world championship, Lyles has set his eyes on the Paris Olympics 2024.

Recently, Noah Lyles announced that besides competing in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100 relay races, he will also enter the 4x400m relay race event. This could elevate his chances of winning four gold medals at the French capital.

However, some fans mocked Lyles for just making a statement and not taking up the challenge. Amidst the backlash, the American athlete received support from Michael Johnson.

He shared Lyles’ interview on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and wrote,

“This is lobbying at its best! For people saying “Noah just be talking.”, you’re wrong. Every move is calculated. Smart!”

Noah Lyles shared how he realized to participate in the 4x400m relay race

Lyles at Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

During his interview with World Athletics on Monday, Noah Lyles announced his decision to compete in the 4x400m relay race.

He shared that “a close friend” suggested the idea of winning four gold medals instead of three at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lyles’ friend reminded him of his high school days when he used to compete in a particular category. The athlete, in an interview with World Athletics, quoted his friend’s words,

“I watched you at Penn Relays go from second to last to first in the 4x400m, chasing down all those Jamaicans - there’s your fourth medal.”

Furthermore, Lyles explained his lookout at competing in the said category.

“I’ve never had somebody tell me something that has thrown my out-of-the-box thinking to inside-the-box, but that was like: okay, I’m not going to say no to that. Because after what I did at Budapest and seeing what my body can handle, if I train for it, okay, let’s take a shot. It’s the last race, there’s nothing to lose. If I’m in shape for it and I’ve trained for it all year, sure let’s take a crack at it. If they allow me, if they need me and they are willing - let’s go, let’s take it,” Noah Lyles said in the interview.