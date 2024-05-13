Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Nayana James, Animesh Kujur, Abha Khatua win gold medals on Day 2

The second day of the Federation Cup Athletics 2024 saw 11 medal events take place on Monday (May 13).

Haryana's Nirbhay Singh won gold in the men's discus throw. Chethan Balasubraman (2.09m) from Karnataka won the men's high jump event. Meanwhile, Swadhin Kumar Majhi from Odisha came second with a jump of 2.09m.

Tamil Nadu's Nithya Ramraj secured the gold medal in women's 100m hurdles, clocking 13.14s. Manav R from Tamil Nadu won the men's 110m hurdles event with a time of 14.03s.

Karnataka's Unnathi Aiyappa Bollanda clinched the gold medal in women's 200m with a time of 23.85s. Srabani Nanda secured the second position with a time of 23.89s.

Odisha's Animesh Kujur bagged the gold medal in the men's 200m race, clocking 20.62s. He missed the national record by 0.10s. Delhi's Chanda won the women's 800m race at 2:02.62s, while the men's 800m race was won by Ankesh Chaudhary (1:50.16s) from Himachal Pradesh.

In a battle of rivals, Nayana James went head-to-head against Shaili Singh in the women's long jump event. The latter had a disappointing finish, securing the silver medal with 6.53m.

Nayana James, on the other hand, registered a best jump of 6.53m to secure the gold medal in the Federation Cup Athletics 2024.

In a major update of the day, Abha Khatua broke the national record and meet record in the women's shot put final with a throw of 18.41m.

Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Medal Winners on Day 2 (May 13)

Men's Discus Throw

Nirbhay Singh (Haryana) - 55.27m Gagandeep Singh (Punjab) - 54.38m Oinam Alson Singh (Manipur) - 52.03m

Men's High Jump

Chethan Balasubraman (Karnataka) - 2.09m Swadhin Kumar Majhi (Odisha) - 2.09m Shaik Mohiddin (Andhra Pradesh) - 2.05m

Women's 100m Hurdles

Nithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) - 13.14s Pragyan Prasanti Sahu (Odisha) - 13.40s Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) - 13.64s

Women's Shot Put

Abha Khatua (Maharashtra) - 18.41m [NR & MR] Kiran Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh) - 16.54m Srishti Vij (Delhi) - 15.86m

Men's 110m Hurdles

Manav R (Tamil Nadu) - 14.03s Nishanthraja G (Tamil Nadu) - 14.22s Sachin Binu (Kerala) - 14.25s

Women's 200m

Unnathi Aiyappa Bollanda (Karnataka) - 23.85s Srabani Nanda (Odisha) - 23.89s Devyaniba Mahendrasinh Zala (Gujarat) - 24.14s

Men's 200m

Animesh Kujur (Odisha) - 20.62s Nalubothu Shanumaga Srinivas (Andhra Pradesh) - 20.97s Jay Shah (Maharashtra) - 21.31s

Women's 800m

Chanda (Delhi) - 2:02.62s Twinkle (Punjab) - 2:03.94s Amandeep Kaur (Punjab) - 2:07.66s

Men's 800m

Ankesh Chaudhary (Himachal Pradesh) - 1:50.16s Somnath Chauhan (Haryana) - 1:50.16s Mohammed Afsal P (Kerala) - 1:50.44s

Men's 5000m

Sawan Barwal (Himachal Pradesh) - 13:51.01s Harmanjot Singh (Madhya Pradesh) - 13:51.61s Kiran Matre (Maharashtra) - 13:52.62s

Women's Long Jump

Nayana James (Kerala) - 6.53m Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh) - 6.34m Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) - 6.18m