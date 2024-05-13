Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Nayana James, Animesh Kujur, Abha Khatua win gold medals on Day 2

The second day of the Federation Cup Athletics 2024 saw 11 medal events take place on Monday (May 13).
Haryana's Nirbhay Singh won gold in the men's discus throw. Chethan Balasubraman (2.09m) from Karnataka won the men's high jump event. Meanwhile, Swadhin Kumar Majhi from Odisha came second with a jump of 2.09m.
Tamil Nadu's Nithya Ramraj secured the gold medal in women's 100m hurdles, clocking 13.14s. Manav R from Tamil Nadu won the men's 110m hurdles event with a time of 14.03s.
Karnataka's Unnathi Aiyappa Bollanda clinched the gold medal in women's 200m with a time of 23.85s. Srabani Nanda secured the second position with a time of 23.89s.
Odisha's Animesh Kujur bagged the gold medal in the men's 200m race, clocking 20.62s. He missed the national record by 0.10s. Delhi's Chanda won the women's 800m race at 2:02.62s, while the men's 800m race was won by Ankesh Chaudhary (1:50.16s) from Himachal Pradesh.
In a battle of rivals, Nayana James went head-to-head against Shaili Singh in the women's long jump event. The latter had a disappointing finish, securing the silver medal with 6.53m.
Nayana James, on the other hand, registered a best jump of 6.53m to secure the gold medal in the Federation Cup Athletics 2024.
In a major update of the day, Abha Khatua broke the national record and meet record in the women's shot put final with a throw of 18.41m.
Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Medal Winners on Day 2 (May 13)
Men's Discus Throw
- Nirbhay Singh (Haryana) - 55.27m
- Gagandeep Singh (Punjab) - 54.38m
- Oinam Alson Singh (Manipur) - 52.03m
Men's High Jump
- Chethan Balasubraman (Karnataka) - 2.09m
- Swadhin Kumar Majhi (Odisha) - 2.09m
- Shaik Mohiddin (Andhra Pradesh) - 2.05m
Women's 100m Hurdles
- Nithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) - 13.14s
- Pragyan Prasanti Sahu (Odisha) - 13.40s
- Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) - 13.64s
Women's Shot Put
- Abha Khatua (Maharashtra) - 18.41m [NR & MR]
- Kiran Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh) - 16.54m
- Srishti Vij (Delhi) - 15.86m
Men's 110m Hurdles
- Manav R (Tamil Nadu) - 14.03s
- Nishanthraja G (Tamil Nadu) - 14.22s
- Sachin Binu (Kerala) - 14.25s
Women's 200m
- Unnathi Aiyappa Bollanda (Karnataka) - 23.85s
- Srabani Nanda (Odisha) - 23.89s
- Devyaniba Mahendrasinh Zala (Gujarat) - 24.14s
Men's 200m
- Animesh Kujur (Odisha) - 20.62s
- Nalubothu Shanumaga Srinivas (Andhra Pradesh) - 20.97s
- Jay Shah (Maharashtra) - 21.31s
Women's 800m
- Chanda (Delhi) - 2:02.62s
- Twinkle (Punjab) - 2:03.94s
- Amandeep Kaur (Punjab) - 2:07.66s
Men's 800m
- Ankesh Chaudhary (Himachal Pradesh) - 1:50.16s
- Somnath Chauhan (Haryana) - 1:50.16s
- Mohammed Afsal P (Kerala) - 1:50.44s
Men's 5000m
- Sawan Barwal (Himachal Pradesh) - 13:51.01s
- Harmanjot Singh (Madhya Pradesh) - 13:51.61s
- Kiran Matre (Maharashtra) - 13:52.62s
Women's Long Jump
- Nayana James (Kerala) - 6.53m
- Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh) - 6.34m
- Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) - 6.18m