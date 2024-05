Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Tajinderpal Singh, Jeswin Aldrin secure gold medals on Day 3

Tajinderpal Singh Toor's 20.38m throw to secure a gold medal in the men's shot put event was the highlight on Tuesday (May 14) at the Federation Cup 2024 athletics.

Madhya Pradesh's Samardeep Singh Gill registered a throw of 18.93m to win the silver medal, while Uttar Pradesh's Aryan Tyagi threw 18.07m to secure the bronze medal in the shot put event.

Tamil Nadu's Jeswin Aldrin (7.99m) won the gold medal in the men's long jump. Arya S from Karnataka jumped 7.83m to win silver, while Muhammed Anees Yahiya registered a jump of 7.81m to clinch the bronze medal. However, it wasn't the best of performances from the players as they failed to breach the 8m mark.

Punjab's Damneet Singh won gold in the men's hammer throw event with 66.28m. Tamil Nadu's Rosy Meena Paulraj (4.05m) clinched gold in the women's pole vault event.

Nidhi Rani bagged the gold medal in the women's discus throw event with 52.55m. Madhya Pradesh's Sumit Kumar (8:39.67s) won the gold medal in men's 3000m steeplechase, while Chhavi Yadav (10:07.57s), who also hails from Madhya Pradesh, bagged the gold medal in women's 3000m steeplechase.

Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Medal Winners on Day 3 (May 14)

Men's Hammer Throw

Damneet Singh (Punjab) - 66.28m Ashish Kumar (Haryana) - 66.24m Devang (Delhi) - 64.75m

Women's Pole Vault

Rosy Meena Paulraj (Tamil Nadu) - 4.05m Baranica Elangovan (Tamil Nadu) - 4.00m Mariya Jaison (Kerala) - 3.90m

Men's Long Jump

Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) - 7.99m Arya S (Karnataka) - 7.83m Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Kerala) - 7.81m

Men's Shot Put

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) - 20.38m Samardeep Singh Gill (Madhya Pradesh) - 18.93m Aryan Tyagi (Uttar Pradesh) - 18.07m

Women's Discus Throw

Nidhi Rani (Haryana) - 52.55m Shalini Chaudhary (Madhya Pradesh) - 51.50m Sunita (Haryana) - 51.10m

Men's 3000m Steeple Chase

Sumit Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) - 8:39.67s Dhuladev Baban Ghagare (Maharashtra) - 8:46.65s Ankit Rajesh (Haryana) - 8:46.97s

Women's 3000m Steeple Chase

Chhavi Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) - 10:07.57s Komal Chanrakant Jagadale (Maharashtra) - 10:18.69s Manju Ajay Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) - 10:19.21s

