Femke Bol starts 2024 season by setting the fastest 400/200m double in history at Metz

Dutch track and field athlete Femke Bol opened her 2024 season with a phenomenal performance at the Metz Moselle Athlélor Meeting of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour.

The Olympian and world champion clocked an impressive time of 49.69 seconds in the 400m of the Women's A Final. Her time marks the fastest season-opener. The previous fastest time was registered by Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1981, where she clocked 50.07 seconds. Bol left behind Miklos Andrea and Niederberger Julia, who recorded 51.41 seconds and 52.96 seconds to secure the top position.

Further, the 23-year-old athlete topped the women's 200m event after registering a time of 22.64 seconds to leave behind Brossier Amandine and Wieland Louise. The time sets a new personal best for her in the 200m, showcasing a remarkable improvement.

The Dutch athlete displayed exceptional athletic prowess in the 2023 season by securing two gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary. Bol secured the top position in the women's 400m hurdles event after registering a spectacular time of 51.70 seconds.

She further contributed to the Dutch team's victory in the 4x400m relay event along with Lieke Klaver, Eveline Saalberg, and Cathelijn Peeters. The team set a new world lead after clocking a time of 3:20.72.

Femke Bol displayed an exceptional performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships even after a nasty fall

Alexis Holmes of Team United States crosses the finish line to win the 4x400m Mixed Relay Final as Femke Bol falls during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Although Femke Bol displayed a commendable performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian Captial, she narrowly missed winning another medal after a dramatic fall.

The Dutch athlete competed in the 4x400m mixed relay along with Terrence Agard, Isaya Klein Ikkink, and Lieke Klaver. Bol was leading the last lap of the mixed relay race when Alexis Holmes from the American squad confronted her at the last few meters. The 23-year-old lost her balance while running and came crashing down, with her face towards the ground. The baton slipped off Bol's arm, dropping instantly across the finish line, resulting in the Dutch team not finishing the race.

Bol's fall, a few meters behind the finish line, prevented the Netherlands team from securing a medal and led the American squad to register a new world record. Nevertheless, Femke Bol showed her resilience and carried on with her best efforts.