"Never seen anything like this in all my years in this sport" - Michael Johnson reacts to Sifan Hassan's and Femke Bol's dramatic falls in Budapest

Sifan Hassan and Femke Bol's falls, meters before the finish line on Saturday at the 2023 World Athletics Championships left sprint legend Michael Johnson in disbelief. The two Dutch athletes' falls cost the Netherlands two gold medals.

Hassan was competing in the women's 10,000m and Bol was competing in the 4x400m mixed relay event in Budapest.

The retired American sprinter was startled and took to Twitter to express his shock.

"Never seen anything like this in all my years in this sport!" expressed Johnson. "Two Dutch athletes fall 5 meters from winning gold. One immediately after the other! Crazy!"

Hassan and Gudaf Tsegay were running toe-to-toe in the last few meters of the women's 10,000m race. While sprinting to the finish line and Tsegay closing in at the last 50 meters, Hassan stumbled and fell over the track. Hassan's fall led Tsegay to win a gold medal. She completed her race in 3:27.18.

Another shocking fall came from Hassan's teammate, Femke Bol, who was competing in the 4x400m mixed relay. The Netherlands was leading the race, with Bol running the anchor leg. A few meters before the finish line, USA's Alexis Holmes came head-to-head to Bol, who then came crashing down on the ground. Her fall led Team USA to victory with a shattering world record of 3:08.80.

"I've to be disciplined and accept it" - Sifan Hassan on her fall in the 10,000m in Budapest

Sifan Hassan leaves the track after falling during the women's 10,000m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Sifan Hassan's fall made her lose the potential gold medal in women's 10,000m in Budapest. Instead of being dejected, she seemed motivated post the setback.

In the post-race interview, she spoke about her acceptance of the results, adding that she was ready for her upcoming races.

"It's really sad at some point, I'm also grateful and you know it a say it's not the end of the world, it's a sport, it's life," said Hassan. "It can happen, it's sometimes we win, sometimes we lose, sometimes we fall or sometimes we stand up.

"Sometimes from nowhere, we come back and win, sometimes in front, we lost and it just is what it is and I'm already like one of a successful athlete," she added.

"When we lose it is hard to accept but I've to be disciplined and accept it also and then life will be easy," Hassan continued.

Sifan Hassan had a good record at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won gold medals in women's 5000m and 10,000m, and a bronze in 1500m. She will be further competing in the women's 1500m and 5,000m in Budapest.