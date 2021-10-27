Financial distress impacts sprinter Lokesh Kumar's luxury of attaining basic necessities as an athlete

Delhi-based sprinter Lokesh Kumar has been a victim of everyday financial struggles, which snatched the luxury of adequate diet supplements required for an athlete's stamina. Several athletes have been facing difficulties in sustaining their simple livelihood.

The athletes give their blood and sweat to bring laurels to the nation. Not only during this hour of COVID 19 crisis, but it has been the story of athletes for several decades. The amount athletes receive in the prize money is an ample amount which can come in aid of all the existing problems.

In addition to the already devastating everyday struggle, the coronavirus induced lockdown made it even worse. Lokesh's food discipline, practice and fitness were impeded due to financial distress.

Earlier this year, Lokesh was a gold medal winner in the 200m dash. He bagged silver medals in the (U-16) 100m and 300m events. Lokesh has been facing a severe financial crunch in his daily life and it has severely impacted his training.

Lokesh Kumar: Financial difficulties have been causing daily struggles

Several athletes in the country continue to struggle to make ends meet for their families. Hailing from an underpriviledged family, Lokesh's father strives hard to manage 2,500 rupees of income per month. His mother also works as a house help to contribute to the family needs.

He also described the difficulties he is facing as an athlete in coping up with diet essentials.

"My father is a rickshaw puller and mother used to work as a maid in bungalows, my mother's earning is around 2500 per month and father earns on a daily basis so there is specific monthly earning, if we get food at one time there is no guarantee that we will get a meal on the next day, an athlete needs proper diet for his game but I fail to get that, but with the help of my coach I have dry fruits to eat and he also provides me some necessary things to eat but I am not able to get a proper diet," sprinter Lokesh told ANI.

His household situation has also caused travel constraints, which affected his training.

"I have to travel from far and I also need to spend money in order to have proper milk intake so I have to cut my travel budget which I can't afford to so I cut down on my milk intake and I drink warm water as a substitute," added Lokesh.

