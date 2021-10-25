Rohit Mor outweighs Jean Caicedo at 2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships

Indian boxers kickstarted their campaign at the prestigious 2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Monday.

Indian boxer Rohit Mor took charge from the beginning of the match and pulled a few heavy punches to outweigh Ecuadorian pugilist Jean Caicedo with a 5-0 win in the 57kg opening round match.

At least 650 top boxers from around 100 different nations from across the world will compete at the boxing tournament. According to AIBA's newly-introduced weight divisions, for the first time in the history of the championships,13 weight categories will square off.

Apart from Rohit, Akash Sangwan will square off against Adem Fukran in the 67kg category later on Monday.

jonathan selvaraj @jon_selvaraj India off to a winning start at the AIBA world championships and it's a good one. Making his senior international debut, Rohit Mor beats 2020 Olympian Jean Caicedo of Ecuador quite comprehensively 5-0 in Rd 64 of 57kg division. Made good use of his jab and movement. India off to a winning start at the AIBA world championships and it's a good one. Making his senior international debut, Rohit Mor beats 2020 Olympian Jean Caicedo of Ecuador quite comprehensively 5-0 in Rd 64 of 57kg division. Made good use of his jab and movement. https://t.co/KdWJpovnbA

October 26 schedule 2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships:

Four Indians will compete during their opening round matches on the second day of the 2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships on Tuesday.

Deepak Bhoria (51kg) will kickstart his campaign against two-time Asian champion Azat Usenaliev of Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.

Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will take on Kenya’s Victor Nyadera and Narender (+92kg) will fight against Poland’s Oskar Safaryan. Meanwhile, Sumit (75kg) will square off against Jamaica's Damon O’Neill.

Deepak Bhoria (51kg) will kickstart his campaign against two-time Asian champion Azat Usenaliev of Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday. All eyes will be on Deepak after his brilliant performance at the senior nationals last month. He outhussled Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan at the Strandja Memorial Tournament.

Reigning Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) and Sachin Kumar (80) have received first-round byes in their respective categories.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the previous edition of the Men’s World Championships, held in 2019, the Indian contingent ended its campaign with two medals. Olympian Amit Panghal bagged a silver medal and Manish Kaushik clinched a bronze medal in 2019.

Also read: RSPB, SSB register wins on day 3 of 1st Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2021

Edited by Rohit Mishra