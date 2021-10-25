RSPB, SSB register wins on day 3 of 1st Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2021

The Railway Sports Promotion Board registered a second successive win in the 1st Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2021. The RSPB defeated the Steel Plants Sports Board with a 7-2 win in the Pool A clash on Monday.

Devika Sen (34’, 47’), H Lalruatfeli (4’), Birajini Ekka (9’), Preeti Dubey (24’), Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi (25’) and Punam Barla (49’) were the top goal scorers for the the RSPB hockey team. Meanwhile, Raju Ranwa (16’) and Manisha Dhawal (60’) struck for the Steel Plants Sports Board.

Earlier on Sunday, the RSPB registered a huge win against Defence Accounts Sports Control Board with a 33-0 win.

Day 3 of the 1st Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2021:

Apart from the Railway Sports Promotion Board, Sashastra Seema Bal defeated Tamil Nadu Police with a 12-0 scoreline in the Pool B match.

After an emphatic victory, Sashastra Seema Bal hockey team coach, Pradeep Singh, expressed ecstacy following their massive win. Pradeep Singh further went on to urge the team not to get complacent with the win while progressing through the tournament.

“It was a good collective performance and I am also happy with the defensive side where we controlled the game in its entirety. The key is to keep the momentum going," said SSB coach Pradeep Singh.

Manisha (2’, 6’, 49’) and captain Rajni Bala (4’, 21’, 60’), pulled off a hat trick, while Priti Singh (32’, 59’), Preeti (8’), Albina Tirkey (12’), Longjam Bijeta Devi (13’), Arti Singh (19’) have outdone themselves to contribute to the teams victory.

October 26 schedule 1st Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2021:

The ladies will step onto the court to outperform themselves on day four of the 1st Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship. The tournament is underway in Kolkata, West Bengal.

