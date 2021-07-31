First doping case at Olympics 2021; Nigerian sprinter Okagbare provisionally suspended

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has failed a drug test and has been barred from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. This is the first doping case in track and field events in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Blessing Okagbare won her heat (the sixth one) in the women’s 100m event on Friday by clocking 11.05s.

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced that Okagbare had tested positive for a human growth hormone (HGH). The dope test was an out-of-competition test and it was conducted in July 19 – days before the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics.

Okagbare's HGH test results were declared on Saturday. Since HGH is on the list of banned substances, there has been a call for her suspension from the Summer Games.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said in a statement:

“Growth Hormone is a non-specified substance on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List."

The AIU also added that a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for usage of such substances under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

Okagbare was notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension earlier today.

This is the fourth appearance of the Nigerian athlete at the Olympics. She comfortably won her 100m heat on Friday by clocking 11.05 seconds to secure her semi-final berth, which is scheduled for Saturday.

As mentioned earlier, the AIU had collected the sample from Okagbare during an out-of-competition test on 19 July. The WADA-accredited laboratory analyzed the sample and notified the AIU of the adverse analytical finding at mid-day CET yesterday (Friday 30 July).

The AIU has provisionally suspended Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria, with immediate effect after an out-of-competition sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human Growth Hormone, a prohibited substance on the 2021 WADA Prohibited List.

⬇️https://t.co/qjMyEDfwTY pic.twitter.com/c4opDQdccv — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) July 30, 2021

Okagbare's Olympics and other recent achievements:

In 2008, Okagbare clinched silver in long jump at the Beijing Olympics. Later in 2013, she bagged silver yet again in the long jump and bronze in 200m at the World Championships.

At the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow she finished on the podium in both the 100m and 200m races.

Okagbare will be crushed with her failed dope test

The Olympics is the biggest dream for any athlete. Five years of tough grinding, and one fault crumbles everything. Okagbare was due to compete in the 200m as well as the 4X100m relay.

Also read: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy