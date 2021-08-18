Neeraj Chopra wishes Indian participants good luck at World Athletics U20 Championships 

2021 Tokyo Olympics men's javelin throw gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be watching out on the young lads at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi.

Indian athletes will commence their World Athletics U20 Championships campaign from Wednesday. Neeraj showed his encouragement and wished all the junior athletes luck for their championships.

India's Olympic champion Neeraj took to Twitter to express his support for the youngster embarking upon their new journey in the Kenyan capital.

Words of encouragement will be a big boost for all the young boys and girls who look up to Neeraj Chopra - the flagbearer of Indian javelin throw.

Neeraj wrote:

"Good luck and best wishes to all Indian athletes participating in the Junior World Championship starting today. I will be cheering them on as they compete against the best in the World!'

The Indian athletes will be in action on Wednesday. They will participate in shot put, hammer throw, javelin throw, womens 400m and 4x400 mixed relay events on the opening day.

Indian Athletes competing on Day 1- August 18

11:30am - 4x400 Mixed Relay - Qualification Round - Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal, Nagarjunan

11:38am- Hammer Throw- qualification round- Vipin

12:17pm - Shotput - Qualification Round - Amandeep

2:10pm- Women's 400m- Priya and Summy (Heats)

6:44pm- Javelin Throw- Qualification Round- Ajai and Jay

7:45pm- 4x400 Mixed relay- Medal round

Rasheed, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil will start in 4x400m Mixed relay heat-1

Athletics in India

India has produced several good athletes over the decades. However, no one has been able to bag the elusive gold medal until Tokyo 2020. This time, the boy with the golden arm, Neeraj Chopra, led from the front. He was in no mood to spare a single inch and put forth a dominant display from the start. He finished on top both during the qualification round as well as the final.

During qualification he hit the 86.65m mark on his first throw. Meanwhile, during finals day he went on to better his distance, clearing 87.03m in his first attempt and 87.58m in his second attempt. His second throw helped him attain the elusive gold medal glory at the Olympics.

Apart from Neeraj, discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur did exceptionally well. Even though she missed out on the medal, she set the standard high finishing 6th in the women's discus throw final at the mega event.

India's future looks bright in the hands of all these champion athletes who are willing to bring change to the sporting world and proudly exhibit the country on the world map.

