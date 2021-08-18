Indian athletes to commence their World Athletics U20 Championships campaign on August 18 

The World Athletics U20 Championships will get underway in Nairobi, Kenya on August 18th. The Indian contingent comprising of 27 athletes will be in action Wednesday onwards.

Earlier, the tournament was scheduled for between August 17-22 but will now begin one day later on August 18. COVID-19 induced lockdown had put a halt to all sporting events across the globe and continues to adversely affect events till date. The World Athletics U20 Championships were supposed to be held from July 7-12, 2020 but got deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Indian athletes comprising 17 boys and 10 girls, reached Nairobi on Sunday morning. The athletes will be competing without spectators keeping in view the distress caused by the COVID-19.

The Indian athletes will be in action during the shot put, hammer throw, javelin throw and 4x400 mixed relay event on August 18.

Indian athletes competing at the World Athletics U20 Championships

India will commence their World Athletics U20 Championships campaign with the 4x400 Mixed Relay event. Four of these athletes - Bharth S. Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan - will take part in the Mixed Relay event's qualification round and if they manage to qualify, they will further compete in the medal round in the second half of the day.

Vipin and Amandeep will represent India in the hammer throw and shot put in the qualification round. Meanwhile Ajay and Jay will compete in the qualification round of the javelin throw.

Women's 400m (Heat) will also be underway in the Kenyan capital. Priya and Summy will represent India at the event on the opening day of the Athletics Championships in that event.

Indian athletes Day 1- August 18 Schedule

11:30am - 4x400 Mixed Relay - Qualification Round - Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal, Nagarjunan

11:38am- Hammer Throw- qualification round- Vipin

12:17pm - Shotput - Qualification Round - Amandeep

2:10pm- Women's 400m- Priya and Summy (Heats)

6:44pm- Javelin Throw- Qualification Round- Ajai and Jay

7:45pm- 4x400 Mixed relay- Medal round

